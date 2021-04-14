Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Renowned Business Leader Donald Pierce to Board of Directors

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed Donald Pierce, a seasoned executive, and management consultant, to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Pierce is an accomplished executive and management consultant with over 50 years of diversified business, executive, and capital markets experience with both public and private companies across various sectors. Since 2012 he has led DLP Consulting, a management consulting practice focused on helping senior executives at small public companies with multi-location businesses on strategy setting, brand building, and performance management. His prior executive management experience includes President and CEO of Triarc Restaurant Group (owner of Arby's Inc.), President of Kentucky Fried Chicken International, and President and COO of Denny's Inc.

During his tenure at each company, Mr. Pierce developed and executed aggressive visions for the brands by defining and achieving record growth. He has led multiple companies through regional and international acquisitions, IPO's and financing efforts. Mr. Pierce currently sits on the board of multiple privately held companies. He holds a B.S. in Finance from California State University - Northridge and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

"We are privileged to welcome Donald to the Board, bringing invaluable experience and insights in management, brand building, and growth strategy to our rapidly expanding firm," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "Donald joins us at an opportune time with his firsthand knowledge of conducting successful acquisitions and expansion plans, as we are rapidly transitioning into a national brand with various portfolio companies across the country.

"A major focus of our transition will be on making highly accretive acquisitions of existing solar, roofing, and complementary brands that provide strategic value and consumer benefits, with our company serving as a cohesive, nationwide platform company for roofing and solar installers. Donald will help us expand the breadth and depth of our reach as a Company, positioning us to continue to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition, and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release and the company's operations generally may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing, and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market, and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

