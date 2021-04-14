New, Expanded Capabilities Drive 129% Increase in Platform Usage

Please replace the quote in sixth paragraph in full with new quote from Kelly Stillman.

The updated release reads:

GLOBAL HR TECH FIRM REWARD GATEWAY ANNOUNCES 117% NEW CLIENT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA DURING PANDEMIC

New, Expanded Capabilities Drive 129% Increase in Platform Usage

Global employee engagement company Reward Gateway announced growth in its U.S. client base of 117% during the first three fiscal quarters of FY2021, compared to that same period the previous year. Supporting clients such as The Arbor Company, Dental Care Alliance (DCA), HomeServe USA, PBS North Carolina and Planet Home Lending, Reward Gateway is also experiencing strong growth in platform usage due to expanded reward and recognition, wellbeing, communication and survey capabilities.

New and existing clients are partnering with Reward Gateway to re-imagine how they recognize, reward, support and communicate with their people, wherever and however they work. The Reward Gateway solution addresses all of those needs by consolidating employee recognition, rewards, surveys, communications, discounts and wellbeing into one unified platform, available to all employees, anytime, anywhere and on any device.

This past year has seen increases in global platform usage, including:

148% increase in social recognition eCards sent

146% increase in monetary rewards sent

182% increase in internal communication blog posts

237% increase in employee surveys issued

150% increase in wellbeing center usage

"The pandemic placed new demands on how employees work and highlighted the need for a single platform where employers can connect, recognize and support individuals quickly and easily. Ultimately, this was reflected in the increased platform usage across our clients globally," noted Reward Gateway COO, Rob Boland. "We remain committed to supporting our clients in this new world of work where integrated HR technology, employee retention, engagement and an enhanced employee experience are critical for survival."

Dental Care Alliance, which has 330 allied practices in 20 states with 4,500 employees, recently launched its Reward Gateway employee engagement platform, stating:

"Our 30 years of success at DCA is due in no small part to the talent of our team members and their fierce commitment providing the best possible care to our patients," says Kelly Stillman, Vice President, Communications Culture. "By partnering with Reward Gateway we will continue to lead the industry by innovating, better supporting and recognizing our people, and ensuring they feel appreciated and connected to our U-SMILE values from wherever they serve."

Reward Gateway also expanded its ability to help organizations connect, recognize and support employees with the launch of exciting new capabilities, including its new Reward Marketplace featuring Amazon for an industry-first flexible redemption offer; a new Microsoft Teams integration; and the ability to consolidate and streamline flexible benefits.

About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps more than 1,900 of the world's leading companies, in 23 countries, to connect, recognize and support their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee benefits, discounts and perks, recognition and reward, employee wellbeing, employee communications, and employee surveys into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, and McDonald's. For more information, please visit www.rewardgateway.com.

Reward Gateway. The Employee Engagement Platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005131/en/

Contacts:

Rachel Weeks

Rachel.Weeks@rewardgateway.com