Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda. The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2020 of EUR 13.0 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of EUR 8.7 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 21 April 2021. As of 16 April 2021, the shares trade ex-dividend. Furthermore, the AGM decided to appoint Mr. Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board, to succeed Mr. Derk Haank who reached the end of his third term of appointment. The AGM also decided to reappoint Mr. Edzard Overbeek as member of the Supervisory Board. KPN is grateful for the support and flexibility of its shareholders in successfully enabling a remote AGM. Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN ( ir.kpn.com).

