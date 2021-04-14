Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 
Tradegate
14.04.21
19:06 Uhr
2,850 Euro
-0,012
-0,42 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
Dow Jones News
14.04.2021 | 17:46
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items 
14-Apr-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KPN AGM approves all agenda items 
 
Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all 
items on the agenda. 
 
The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2020 of EUR 13.0 cents per ordinary 
share. As a result, a final dividend of EUR 8.7 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend 
withholding tax, on 21 April 2021. As of 16 April 2021, the shares trade ex-dividend. 
 
Furthermore, the AGM decided to appoint Mr. Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board, to succeed Mr. Derk 
Haank who reached the end of his third term of appointment. The AGM also decided to reappoint Mr. Edzard Overbeek as 
member of the Supervisory Board. 
 
KPN is grateful for the support and flexibility of its shareholders in successfully enabling a remote AGM. 
 
Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN ( 
ir.kpn.com). 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184876 14-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
