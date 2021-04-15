Anzeige
Freitag, 16.04.2021
WKN: A2AKWX ISIN: CA05478A1093 Ticker-Symbol: TGPP 
15.04.21
Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Issues Shares to Baker Steel for Semi-Annual Interest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) as announced on 12 April 2021, the Company has issued to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited a total of 1,505,730 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$188,216 on a US$3.5 million (fixed at C$4,692,550) convertible loan.

About Azarga Metals Corp.
Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company estimated an Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project in the report entitled "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Unkur Copper-Silver Project, Kodar-Udokan, Russian Federation" dated effective 30, August 2018 authored by Tetra Tech Mining & Minerals.

AZARGA METALS CORP.
"Michael Hopley"
Michael Hopley,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640657/Azarga-Metals-Issues-Shares-to-Baker-Steel-for-Semi-Annual-Interest

