Kapsch TrafficCom: The cooperative agreement with Kapsch TrafficCom will make Málaga the first city in Europe to test the latest dynamic signaling system and real-time traffic optimizer for the improvement of urban mobility. With a duration of two years and the possibility of two annual extensions, the pioneering projects will complement tests carried out in other European cities. "It is very satisfying for Málaga to be the first city in Europe to realize a project of this magnitude. The technology will optimize the city's traffic for the benefit of our citizens' quality of life, resulting in less time in the car throughout their journey," said José Del Río, Málaga's Councilor for Mobility.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: -2.89% ...

