Frequentis: Iarnro´d E´ireann, Irish Rail, has been implementing the Frequentis fixed terminal railway dispatcher terminal to enhance rail operations across Ireland. The new digital platform provides increased situational awareness for the controller and geo redundancy, providing a modern and future proof solution as an upgrade to the existing Frequentis system, installed in 2013. The Frequentis FTS 3020 is used by many of the world's major railways as a component of the operational communication system. The new platform allows for more information to be displayed at a glance and on larger HD screens. Around 45 terminals were delivered as part of the project and the system acceptance took place at Dublin's most important rail and urban transport station, Connolly. Frequentis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...