Palfinger: A total of eight robotic vessels will be added to the newly launched Armada fleet by Ocean Infinity, an American marine robotics company deploying autonomous robots for uncrewed operations. For the first time, lifting solutions provider Palfinger has been selected as a supplier for robotic ships by Vard, global designer and ship builder for specialized vessels. Palfinger provides the vessels with rescue boats and davits as well as with winches for anchoring and mooring operations. In 2022, the series of eight vessels will expand the newly launched Armada fleet to a total of 17 robotic ships. Specifically designed to operate as multi-role vessels, the additional vessels will support Ocean Infinity's global operations from their control centers. With a length of 78 and a width ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...