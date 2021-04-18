Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 18.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Überraschende News bei BIOTECH-PERLE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919964 ISIN: AT0000758305 Ticker-Symbol: PFI 
Tradegate
16.04.21
21:38 Uhr
36,950 Euro
-0,050
-0,14 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PALFINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALFINGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,85036,95017.04.
36,90037,00016.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG30,350+1,17 %
PALFINGER AG36,950-0,14 %
STRABAG SE31,450-0,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.