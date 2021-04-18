KapschTrafficCom: Based on preliminary figures, Kapsch TrafficCom, provider of intelligent transportation systems, expects revenues in financial year 2020/21 of about Euro 500 mn. The operating result (EBIT) including negative special effects will be a loss of about EUR 124 million. The most relevant negative special effects account for an EBIT impact of about Euro -139 mn. Despite the significantly negative result, the equity ratio still amounts to about 14%. As of March 31, 2021, Kapsch TrafficCom held liquid funds in excess of Euro 100 mn.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: -2.89% OMV: The Supervisory Board of oil and gas company OMV has appointed Martijn van Koten as the new Executive Board member responsible for the Refining division of OMV Aktiengesellschaft. Martijn van Koten ...

