Montag, 19.04.2021
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1Q 2021 
19-Apr-2021 / 20:35 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1Q 2021 
Moscow, April 19, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, announces preliminary consolidated production results for the first quarter of 2021 
and presents updated production outlook for the full year 2021. 
Senior Vice-President, Head of Norilsk Division, Nikolay Utkin commented on the production results, 
"Recent unfortunate incidents in Norilsk had a negative impact on nickel and copper production volumes of the Company 
in 1Q2021. At first, the Norilsk Concentrator was temporarily suspended due to an accident, and then the natural 
groundwater inflow led to the temporary suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines. 
The technical audit of the concentrator is currently being completed by the Federal Service for Environmental, 
Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor). According to the Company's base case expectations, the 
concentrator should return to its full capacity by October 2021 assuming that all of the regulator's comments s are 
addressed. 
Since the flooding of the mines was stopped in late March, water has been pumped out intensively. Production recovery 
at Oktyabrsky mine (5.0 mtpa of ore) is running ahead of schedule, having reached already 60% of its nameplate 
capacity. Oktyabrsky mine is expected to reach its full capacity by the end of April, whereas Taimyrsky mine - in early 
June". 
 
Senior Vice-President, Head of Strategy, Sergey Dubovitsky commented on the production results, 
"We are doing our best to minimize the accidents' impact on our production plans for the current year, while setting 
the industrial and environmental safety as absolute priorities. 
The temporary suspension of the two mines and the Norilsk Concentrator affected primarily the first quarter production 
volumes of saleable nickel and copper given their shorter production cycle. 
At the same time, as the result of the ramp-up of a new precious metals production line using chlorine leaching 
residues at Kola MMC, the shipments of the feed to the Norilsk division for futher processing has been discontinued 
leading to a reduction of work-in-progress in transit inventory and an increase of PGMs output the first quarter. 
I also would like to highlight our further progress on the reduction of Nornickel's environmental footprint in the 
regions of its operations. In particular, the metallurgical shop of Kola MMC in Monchegorsk was shut down on March 20, 
2021, with all of the concentrate that used to be processed in the shop is now being sent for further processing to the 
Norilsk division. Owing to the shutdown of the smelting shop in the town of Nikel in December 2020, the harmful air 
emissions at the Russian-Norwegian border have been completely stopped, while the total sulfur dioxide emissions in 
Kola Peninsula should reduce by 85% in 2021 as compared to 2015". 
 
NORILSK NICKEL GROUP 
Nickel 
In 1Q21, consolidated nickel production decreased 10% q-o-q to 47 kt. The decrease was attributed to the temporary 
suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines, as well as at the Norilsk Concentrator. 
Copper 
In 1Q21, consolidated copper production decreased 21% q-o-q to 91 kt, all of which were produced from the Company's own 
Russian feed. The decrease was attributed to the temporary suspension at Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines, reduction of 
ore processing at the Norilsk Concentrator and scheduled shut down of the metallurgical shop at Kola MMC. 
Platinum Group Metals 
In 1Q21, palladium and platinum output increased 40% q-o-q to 776 koz and 23% to 184 koz, respectively, all of which 
were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The increase of PGMs output was attributed to the full ramp-up of a 
new line for production of precious metals from chlorine leaching residues at Kola MMC and, as a result, a decrease of 
the work-in-progress inventory. 
RUSSIAN OPERATIONS 
Nickel 
In 1Q21, nickel output at Kola MMC decreased 7% q-o-q to 33 kt. The decrease was due to the reduction of the matte 
deliveries from the Norilsk Division which was driven by the temporary suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines and 
reduced operations of the Norilsk Concentrator. 
Copper 
In 1Q21, copper output at the Company's operations in Russia decreased 20% q-o-q to 91 kt. The decrease was attributed 
to the reduction of feed owing to the temporary suspension of the mines, the Norilsk Concentrator operating at a 
reduced capacity and the shutdown of the metallurgical shop at Kola MMC. 
In 1Q21, copper output at Bystrinsky GOK increased 8% to 16 kt owing to the increase in the volume of ore processing 
and higher metals grades. 
Platinum Group Metals 
In 1Q21, the Company's palladium and platinum output in Russia increased 40% q-o-q to 766 koz and 23% q-o-q to 184 koz, 
respectively. The increase was driven the full ramp-up of a new line for production of precious metals from chlorine 
leaching residues at Kola MMC that resulted in the decrease of the work-in-progress inventories. 
NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) 
Nickel 
In 1Q21, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased its nickel production 17% q-o-q to 14 kt, primarily due to a reduction of 
the Russian feed supply. 
Copper 
In 1Q21, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta did not produce any copper, owing to the shipment of copper cake to the Copper Plant 
of the Norilsk Division for further refining. 
Platinum Group Metals 
In 1Q21, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta did not produce any saleable palladium and platinum (in copper cake) due to the 
shipment of all copper cake (containing PGMs) to the Copper Plant of the Norilsk Division for further refining. 
NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) (*) 
In 1Q21, Nkomati (50% - owned by Norilsk Nickel) produced 1 kt of nickel (-38% y-o-y), 0.5 kt of copper (-16% y-o-y), 5 
koz of palladium (-30% y-o-y) and 2 koz of platinum (-26% y-o-y). The metals output decline in the reporting period was 
due to the planned phasing out of production at Nkomati in 1? 2021. Thereafter, the mine is to be placed on limited 
care and maintenance pending the finalization and submission of a closure plan. 
Note: (*) Nkomati production results are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. 
 
Production Guidance from the Company's Russian feedstock for 2021 
The current production guidance is based on the April plan, which assumes an expedited recovery of the Oktyabrsky mine 
(returning to full capacity by the end of April) and competition of necessary repairs at the Norilsk concentrator, 
which is expected to return to its full capacity by October this year. 
Metal         Volume 
Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita) 
Ni, kt        190-200 
Cu, kt        335-355 
Pd, koz        2,350-2,410 
Pt, koz        580-640 
Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (1) 
Cu, kt        65-70 
Au, koz        230-240

Note: 1. Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project). Production results are shown metal in concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The concentrator at the Bystrinsky project was launched 2019. 

NORILSK NICKEL GROUP SALEABLE METALS PRODUCTION 1     1Q   1Q   Y-o-Y 
                              2021  2020 
Total nickel                      t  46,639 51,757 -10% 
 including from own Russian feed            t  45,558 51,133 -11% 
Total copper                      t  91,292 114,988 -21% 
 including from own Russian feed            t  91,292 114,915 -21% 
Total palladium                    koz 766  548   40% 
 including from own Russian feed            koz 766  548   40% 
Total platinum                     koz 184  150   23% 
 including from own Russian feed            koz 184  150   23% 
Norilsk and Kola Division (Russia) 
Nickel                         t  32,810 35,143 -7% 
 Kola MMC, including                  t  32,810 35,143 -7% 
 refined Ni from own Russian feed           t  26,195 33,260 -21% 
 saleable intermediate products from own Russian feed t  6,615 1,883  251% 
 from 3d parties feed                 t  0   0    - 
Copper                         t  75,014 99,647 -25% 
 Polar Division                    t  62,661 82,172 -24% 
 Kola MMC, including                  t  12,353 17,475 -29% 
 Cu cathodes from own Russian feed          t  9,103 16,940 -46% 
 saleable intermediates from own Russian feed     t  3,250 535   507% 
 from 3d parties feed                 t  0   0    - 
Palladium                       koz 766  547   40% 
 Polar Division                    koz 235  177   33% 
 Kola MMC, including                  koz 531  371   43% 
 from own Russian feed                koz 531  371   43% 
 from 3d parties feed                 koz 0   0    - 
Platinum                        koz 184  150   23% 
 Polar Division                    koz 60   55   10% 
 Kola MMC, including                  koz 124  95   30%

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021 13:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
