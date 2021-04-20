Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Announces Acquisition of Balance LLC to Build Unified Backoffice Capabilities

New Acquisition to Allow Solar Integrated Roofing to Efficiently Scale and Integrate Acquisitions, Realizing Significant Cost Synergies through a Unified Backoffice Footprint

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire Balance, LLC, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm.

Founded in 2015, Balance is a BPO firm focused exclusively on assisting contractors to manage their businesses as efficiently and effectively as possible. Recognized as "America's Services Company for Contractors," Balance is one of the most admired brands servicing the contracting industry in the US. To date, Balance has service relationships with over 900 contractors across the nation, providing industry-leading administrative, estimating, supplementing, back office, billing, and project file management for over 30,000 jobs.

"Balance is a market leader in helping contractors save time and money by allowing them to focus on the job at hand," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "Balance brings significant annual recurring revenue with its nationwide client list. We will expand and accelerate those achievements by transitioning their seasoned, 33-person team to manage the back-office functions for all our subsidiaries, adding significant value far beyond the immediately accretive revenue stream.

"Led by Troy Clymer, Balance is widely recognized as an industry thought leader and will be critical in shaping the marketplace given their strategic alliances with tier-1 industry brands and government agencies spanning all sectors. Balance has also been instrumental in the founding of two industry-leading nonprofit organizations. The Catalyst Group - a 501c6 nonprofit educational corporation dedicated to bringing contractors and vendors together to advance the industry, and The American Policy Holders Association - a 501c4 watchdog organization that promotes integrity, honesty, and best practices in the property loss adjustment sector of the insurance industry.

"We look forward to continued near-term execution upon our robust acquisition strategy, leveraging our newly unified back-office capabilities through the planned acquisition of Balance, enabling us to efficiently scale and realize important synergies critical to reaching our goal of firm-level profitability in the short-term.

