First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf BUY herauf und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 9,50 auf EUR 17,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Inmitten eines breiteren Rohstoffbooms ist das kurze Ende der NYMEX-Öl-Futures-Kurve (bis Mitte 2023) im Laufe der vergangenen sechs Monate um USD10 bis USD20/Barrel gestiegen. Der Spotpreis liegt jetzt über USD60/Barrel im Vergleich zu ca. USD40/Barrel Mitte Oktober. Der Olander-Bohrplatz von Cub Creek (elf 2-Meilen-Horizontalbohrungen) nahm im Dezember 2019 die Produktion auf, wurde jedoch zwischen April und Dezember letzten Jahres aufgrund der Ölpreisschwäche eingeschlossen. Die Produktion bei Olander wurde im Januar wieder aufgenommen, und das Management von DRAG plant nun eine durchschnittliche tägliche Produktion von 2.200 Barrel/Öl - äquivalent zur beinahe vollen Kapazität des Bohrplaztes - zu erreichen. In unserer letzten Studie im Oktober 2020 hatten wir nur 50% der Kapazität angenommen. Das freundlichere Rohstoffpreisumfeld macht den Knight-Bohrplatz von Cub Creek auch wirtschaftlich, und im Februar begann DRAG mit dem Bohren von bis zu zwölf 2,25 Meilen horizontalen Bohrlöchern von diesem Standort aus. In unserer Oktober 2020-Studie bewerteten wir den Knight-Bohrplatz nur auf der Grundlage seines Optionswerts. Wir nehmen den Bohrplatz jetzt in unsere DCF-Bewertung auf. Im Juli letzten Jahres erwarb die DRAG-Tochter Bright Rock 28.000 Netto-Acre in Wyoming. Die erworbene Fläche ist mehr als fünfmal so groß wie das rund 5.000 Acre große Landpaket von Cub Creek. Derzeit fördern auf diesem Land fünf Bohrlöcher ca. 300 Barrel täglich; es besteht jedoch das Potenzial für weitere 100 Bohrlöcher. DRAG plant im Laufe dieses Jahres die Realisierbarkeit der Produktion im großen Maßstab von dieser Fläche durch das Bohren von mindestens einem weiteren Bohrloch zu bestätigen. Im Oktober erreichte die Öl-Futures-Kurve erst im späteren Verlauf dieses Jahrzehnts das zur Rechtfertigung neuer Bohrungen erforderliche Niveau von USD50. Die aktuelle Futures-Kurve liegt für den Rest dieses Jahrzehnts über USD50. Die Ölpreisrallye hat die Produktion an den Olander- und Knight-Bohrplätzen von DRAG vorangetrieben und auch die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer mittelfristigen Großproduktion in Wyoming erhöht. Wir sehen den fairen Wert der DRAG-Aktie nun bei EUR17,00 (zuvor EUR9,50). Wir stufen unsere Empfehlung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen hoch.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes upgraded the stock to BUY and increased the price target from EUR 9.50 to EUR 17.00.

Abstract:

Amid a broader boom for commodities, the short end of the NYMEX oil futures curve (to mid-2023) has moved up by USD10-USD20/barrel over the past six months. The spot price is now above USD60/barrel compared with ca. USD40/barrel in mid-October. Cub Creek's Olander pad (eleven 2 mile-horizontal wells) commenced production in December 2019 but was shut in between April and December last year due to oil price weakness. Production at Olander restarted in January and DRAG's management now plan average daily production from the pad at near full capacity or 2,200 barrels/oil. In our most recent study of October 2020 we assumed only 50% of full capacity. The more favourable commodity price environment also makes Cub Creek's Knight pad economic, and in February DRAG began drilling of up to twelve 2.25 mile-horizontal wells from this location. The valuation in our October 2020 study included the Knight pad only on the basis of its option value. We now include the pad in our DCF valuation. In July last year DRAG's Bright Rock subsidiary acquired 28,000 net acres in Wyoming. The area acquired is over five times the size of the 5,000 net acre land package held by Cub Creek. Five wells are currently producing on this land at an approximate rate of 300 barrels/day but there is potential for a further 100 wells. DRAG plans to confirm the viability of large scale drilling from this acreage later this year by drilling at least one further well. In October, the oil futures curve did not reach the USD50 level required to justify new drilling until the later part of this decade. The current futures curve is above USD50 for the rest of this decade. The oil price rally has brought forward production at DRAG's Olander and Knight pads and also increased the option value of the Wyoming assets. We now see fair value for the DRAG share at EUR17.00 (previously: EUR9.50). We raise the recommendation from Add to Buy.



