Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today released a management update in conjunction with the recently published FY2020 Annual Report. The update includes the latest news from ALYI's finance partner on its Revolt Token rollout. The Revolt Token update is included below:

ALYI Cryptocurrency Strategy - Revolt Token Progress And Updates

The advance of ALYI's EV Ecosystem vision inevitably requires new investment beyond the company's ability to sustain operations through coincidental service offerings.

ALYI has accessed investment to advance its EV Ecosystem in the past through investment structures the leverage the company's common stock. Recently, the company has introduced a new investment structure that draws on a cryptocurrency strategy.

Last year ALYI established a partnership with a financing initiative dedicated to funding ALYI's EV Ecosystem. Earlier this year, RevoltTOKEN, ALYI's finance partner launched Revolt Token's for sale.

Currently Revolt Token's are for sale directly from RevoltTOKEN (www.RevoltToken.com). The funds raised are dedicated to funding ALYI's EV Ecosystem and providing buyers with an opportunity to participate in the ALYI EV Ecosystem.

The Revolt Token opportunity is growing and evolving. Currently, Revolt Tokens can only be purchased in exchange for other cryptocurrencies or in exchange for funds delivered via a wire transfer.

RevoltTOKEN management indicates that soon Revolt Tokens will be available for purchase via a credit card transaction.

RevoltTOKEN management further indicates that the Revolt Token Know-Your-Customer (KYC) registration process that currently takes hours, and sometimes more than a day, will soon be paired down to an automated process that can be completed in minutes, if not seconds.

RevoltTOKEN management is also nearing the listing of Revolt Tokens on more than one cryptocurrency exchange. Soon, Revolt Tokens will be eligible for sale through one or more cryptocurrency exchanges. Likewise, Revolt Tokens will be eligible for purchase through sources other than RevoltTOKEN.

Revolt Tokens remain eligible for purchase now, prior to its cryptocurrency exchange listing.

Revolt Tokens may be purchased via wire transfer or in exchange for other cryptocurrencies.

Soon, Revolt Tokens will be available for purchase via a credit or debit card transaction.

Learn more at www.RevoltToken.com .

To see the full update released by ALYI today follow the link below:

ALYI Releases Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Progress Review With Cryptocurrency And Conventional Financing Updates

www.RevoltToken.com

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

