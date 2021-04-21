The automaker's future Ultium-powered EVs are designed for Level 2 and DC fast charging. Most will have 400V battery packs and up to 200 kW fast charging capability.From pv magazine USA Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, is planning a more than $2.3 billion investment to build a second battery cell manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Ultium Cells will build the new plant on land leased from GM. Construction on the 2.8 million-square-foot facility will begin immediately, and the plant is slated to open in late 2023. Once in service, the plant ...

