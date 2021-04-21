Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021

Kitron ASA: Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2021

(2021-04-21) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2021. 47 961 395 shares, amounting to 26.78 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 31 March 2021.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder elected members:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman, re-elected)
Gro Brækken (re-elected)
Espen Gundersen (re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Christian Jebsen (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (re-elected)

Employee elected members:
Bjørn Gottschlich
Tanja Rørheim
Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.70 per share in two tranches of (i) NOK 0.35 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 23 April 2021 and (ii) NOK 0.35 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the VPS as of expiry of 6 October 2021, based on normal T+2 settlements. Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividends for tranche (i) from 22 April 2021 and for tranche (ii) from 5 October 2021. The dividends for tranche (i) are expected to be paid on or about 3 May 2021 and for tranche (ii) on or about 22 October 2021.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • 2021 Minutes from Ordinary General meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cfc35e85-8129-43ed-8860-3e410a985a53)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
