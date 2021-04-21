Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Lucky Minerals (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY), has identified a new epithermal system, the Wayka target, which included an outcrop sample showing 2.9 g/t gold, at its 100% owned Fortuna Property. The 100% owned Fortuna Property comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized zone in southern Ecuador.

The Wayka target lies within a topographic high (ridge) that trends approximately NNE and is bound to the east by the El Buitre Porphyry Prospect and to the west by the Emma Porphyry Prospect. Wayka, a large mineralized area within a surface expression presently estimated at 1.2 km long by approximately 0.5 km wide, is characterized by outcrops of rhyolite with vuggy silica, breccias, alunite and jarosite, which are all typical of epithermal gold systems. At the moment the Wayka target remains open to the south, north and east. In the middle area lies a dacite porphyry and breccia zone which is approximately 600 meters by 400 meters.

Detailed assay results are displayed within the video. Sample #261065 from last year, which returned 0.219 g/t gold from a 1.0 meter by 0.80 meter panel, was initially considered part of the Emma Prospect, but is now included in the Wayka Target.

A total of 36 rock samples have been submitted for Terraspec analyses to determine the type of alteration minerals associated within this mineralized system. An additional 38 rock chip samples from Wayka have been submitted to ALS Chemex laboratories in Quito for preparation work which will be followed by analytical work to be completed at their lab facility in Lima.

Current field work is focused on surface exploration and includes additional sampling in order to better understand the size of the mineralized system at surface, which will be followed by detailed mapping and then scout drilling.

In Ecuador, Lucky has 3 other significant areas of interest, the Shincata Gold Trend a northeast trending Miocene volcanic belt that is host to the El Mozo epithermal gold deposit, the El Garo Target, located in Fortuna 1 the 10 South Anomaly, approximately 1.5 km north of the El Mozo gold deposit. Lucky also owns 100% of the Emigrant Creek Project in southern Montana, which covers a 15 square kilometer area in an intensely altered and mineralized porphyry copper-gold-moly system.

