Elsevier Announces Free Special Issue to Support Earth Day 2021

Starting today, over 65 carefully selected journal articles and book chapters will be publicly available to raise awareness of Earth Day 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, is releasing a freely available special issue of curated content focused on issues of climate action and restoration in recognition of Earth Day 2021.

Consisting of journal articles and book chapters supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this free resource is intended to further new research and raise awareness around good health and wellbeing; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; sustainable cities, and communities; climate action; life below water; and life on land.

The public can access the special issue by visiting the RELX SDG Resource Centre.

Laura Colantoni, VP of Reference Content, said: "A healthy earth is essential to our health, happiness, livelihoods, and survival. I know I speak on behalf of Elsevier, our authors, and my colleagues when I say we are proud to bring this carefully selected sampling of book and journal content to you in support of the SDGs and as a reminder of our collective power to restore our earth.

"We need not be victims here-mitigation and adaptation are not the only ways to address climate change. Scientists and technologists from around the globe have shown that we can be powerful change agents and have greater impact through innovative thinking, embracing and elevating green technologies, as well as enabling and protecting natural processes."

Earth Day is observed globally each year on April 22 as the largest civic observance in the world, with more than 1 billion people in 192 countries participating. The theme this year is "Restore Our Earth," and events will be held online from April 20 - 22 on the broader theme of climate action. Information on these virtual events can be found on the official Earth Day homepage.

To access the Earth Day special issue collection of articles and book chapters, visit SciTechConnect or the RELX SDG Resource Center Special Issue on Earth Day.

Be a part of Earth Day and help further climate action across the globe and help RestoreOurEarth.

ENDS

About Us

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions, and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey, and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, our 40,000 eBook titles, and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research, and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Contacts

Jonathan Davis Elsevier Communications, Europe newsroom@elsevier.com



SOURCE: Elsevier

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641554/Elsevier-Announces-Free-Special-Issue-to-Support-Earth-Day-2021