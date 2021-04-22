United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio): United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1450 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 4.05% and Reports on Annual Shareholder Meeting

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (
Scott A. Everson, President and CEO announced at the annual meeting held that date, the Shareholders of UBCP elected Directors for the following year including himself; Gary W. Glessner, CPA and Managing Member of Glessner and Associates, PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia; John M. Hoopingarner, Of Counsel, McMahon, DeGulis LLP, Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio and Richard L. Riesbeck, Chairman of the UBCP Board of Directors and President, Riesbeck Food Markets, Inc., St. Clairsville, Ohio.
United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $693.4 million and total shareholder's equity of $68.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has twenty banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV (Ohio County). United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol
Contact:
United Bancorp, Inc.
Martins
Contact: Scott A. Everson
President and CEO
Phone: (740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154
ceo@unitedbancorp.com
Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181
cfo@unitedbancorp.com
SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)
