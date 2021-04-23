Travis Perkins plc proposed demerger of Wickes -2

DJ Travis Perkins plc proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Travis Perkins plc share consolidation - corporate action timetable

Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Group") Travis Perkins plc proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc and Travis Perkins plc share consolidation - corporate action timetable Further to the announcement on 24th March 2021, Travis Perkins plc confirms that, subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting on 27 April 2021, the following corporate action timetable will apply: Event Time & Date Record time for determining entitlement to the demerger dividend 6.00 p.m. on 27 April 2021 Admission and commencement of dealings in Wickes Shares on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 28 April 2021 Commencement of dealings in Travis Perkins ex Wickes Shares (Ex-Date) 8.00 a.m. on 28 April 2021 Record time for the Travis Perkins share consolidation 6.00 p.m. on 28 April 2021 Travis Perkins admission and commencement of dealings in the New Travis Perkins Shares on the 8.00 a.m. on 29 April London Stock Exchange 2021

Unless the counterparties specifically agree otherwise, a buyer of the Travis Perkins Ordinary Shares ahead of the Ex-Date will assume the benefit of the Demerged shares, and the seller would need to pass the benefit to the buyer, even if the seller is the recorded owner at the Record Date.

Enquiries

Travis Perkins - Investor Relations

Matt Worster +44 (0) 799 008 8548

matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 739 212 5417

heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Powerscourt +44 (0) 207 250 1446

PR Adviser to Travis Perkins

Justin Griffiths, James White

travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited +44 (0) 207 986 4000

Joint Financial Adviser, Joint Sponsor and Joint Corporate Broker to Travis Perkins and Wickes

Andrew Seaton

Robert Redshaw

Martin Weltman

Peter Catterall

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch +44 (0) 207 545 8000

Joint Financial Adviser, Joint Sponsor and Joint Corporate Broker to Travis Perkins and Wickes

Charles Wilkinson

Simon Hollingsworth

Mark Hankinson

Raed El-Dana

