Strabag: Strabag subsidiary Züblin and Dreßler Bau GmbH are working together as management contractors in a consortium to realise the new public administration headquarters in the heart of Dresden. The design-and-build contract, which will leave its mark on the Dresden cityscape, was awarded by Kommunale Immobilien Dresden GmbH & Co. KG with a fixed lump sum price of Euro 116 mn. The project is based on a design by the architectural firms Barcode Architects (Rotterdam) and Tchoban Voss Architekten (Hamburg/Dresden). The contract has now been ceremoniously signed and the consortium of ZÜBLIN (66 %) and Dreßler Bau (34 %) will begin realising the striking 33 metre administration building at Ferdinandplatz scheduled for completion within a period of about four ...

