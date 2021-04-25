Anzeige
Sonntag, 25.04.2021
WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Tradegate
23.04.21
21:31 Uhr
18,000 Euro
-0,190
-1,04 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,98018,12024.04.
18,00018,15023.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACC
FACC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACC AG9,010+0,67 %
IMMOFINANZ AG18,000-1,04 %
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG140,00+1,08 %
VALNEVA SE11,540-2,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.