Immofinanz: Reals Estate company Immofinan recorded an increase in rental income and results of property sales in 2020 despite the Covid-19 crisis. Rental income rose by 3.1% to Euro 288.6 mn due to the strong growth in the portfolio during the second half of 2019, but a crisis-related increase in receivables write-offs from asset management led to substantially higher property expenses. The results of asset management totalled Euro 206.4 mn in 2020 and reflect the previous year despite these write-offs. The pandemic also had a negative influence on the valuation of investment property: revaluations totalled Euro -166.5 mn, compared with clearly positive results in the previous year (2019: Euro 193.3 mn). This reduction represents roughly 3.2% of the total property portfolio. In ...

