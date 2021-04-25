UBM: The Covid-19 pandemic naturally left its mark on the volume of business generated by real estate development company UBM in 2020. Revenue fell by 24.2% to Euro 183 mn and Total Output by 29.4% to almost Euro 479 mn. This decline is a direct result of the near standstill on the international real estate transaction market which was caused by corona. UBM did not make any major project acquisitions during the entire previous year. The expected first opportunity only materialised at the end of January 2021 with the acquisition of the Munich corporate headquarters of the luxury sport fashion producer Willy Bogner. The development of earnings was quite different, however. In spite of a strong position in the hotel operating business, which was particularly hard hit by the pandemic, EBT ...

