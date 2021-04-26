Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-26 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD     COMPANY TICKER        EVENT            MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities    VLN  
  30.06.2021  Vyriausybe          auction              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT      Takeover offer period    TLN  
  17.05.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra   Takeover offer period    RIG  
  17.05.2021  VSS1R                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos     Coupon payment date     VLN  
        Vyriausybe LTGB011027A                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26.04.2021 - Moda Kapitals AS MOK     Audited annual report    RIG  
  30.04.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.04.2021 LHV Group LHV1T        Additional          TLN  
                       listing/admission         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.04.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R       Audited annual report    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities    VLN  
        Vyriausybe LTGCB0N024D    auction              
        LTGNB0N024D                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26.04.2021 - Pillar Capital NHCA      Audited annual report    RIG  
  30.04.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.04.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L      Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L        Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.04.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC       Interim report, 3 months   RIG  
  05.05.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T      Interim report, 3 months   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L    Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L     Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 Apranga APG1L         Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of   Government securities    RIG  
        Latvia LVGA000031A      auction              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III  Preferential right to    TLN  
        EFT1T             subscribe shares ex-date     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T      Annual General Meeting    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Apranga APG1L         Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L        Investors event       VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate    Annual General Meeting    VLN  
        INR1L                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Panevežio statybos trestas  Annual General Meeting    VLN  
        PTR1L                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III  Preferential right to    TLN  
        EFT1T             subscribe shares record      
                       date               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 INVL Technology INC1L     Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Investors event       TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Rigas autoelektroaparatu   Annual General Meeting    RIG  
        rupnica RAR1R                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29.04.2021 - Merko Ehitus MRK1T      Annual General Meeting    TLN  
  05.05.2021                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III  Interim report, 3 months   TLN  
        EFT1T                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T      Interim report, 3 months   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T      Investors event       TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L      Activity results, 3 months  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Nordecon NCN1T        Audited annual report    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.04.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T        Interim report, 3 months   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Grigeo GRG1L         Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 AUGA group AUG1L       Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Snaige SNG1L         Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Orion Asset Management UAB  Annual General Meeting    VLN  
        OAMOBBF1L                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L     Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Invalda INVL IVL1L      Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L     Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R        Audited annual report    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT      Interim report, 3 months   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L     Investors event       VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T     Interim report, 3 months   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT      Investors event       TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T    Audited annual report    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Capitalica Baltic Real    Coupon payment date     VLN  
        Estate Fund I CAPT065023FA                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 INVL Technology INC1L     Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate    Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
        INR1L                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L    Audited annual report    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L    Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L    Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L     Interim report, 3 months   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L     Interim report, other    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L     Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 PATA Saldus SMA1R       Audited annual report    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 mogo MOGO           Audited annual report    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L        Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 mogo MOGO110024A       Coupon payment date     RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Valmieras stikla škiedra   Audited annual report    RIG  
        VSS1R                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes   Annual General Meeting    RIG  
        atslega 1" KA11R                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Kauno energija KNR1L     Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Linas LNS1L          Annual General Meeting    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2021 Storent Investments STOR   Audited annual report    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
