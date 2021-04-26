Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 17/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-26 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.06.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2021 - Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Takeover offer period TLN 17.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2021 - Valmieras stikla škiedra Takeover offer period RIG 17.05.2021 VSS1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB011027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2021 - Moda Kapitals AS MOK Audited annual report RIG 30.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Audited annual report RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCB0N024D auction LTGNB0N024D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2021 - Pillar Capital NHCA Audited annual report RIG 30.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 3 months RIG 05.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 3 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA000031A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III Preferential right to TLN EFT1T subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General Meeting TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Apranga APG1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate Annual General Meeting VLN INR1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Panevežio statybos trestas Annual General Meeting VLN PTR1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III Preferential right to TLN EFT1T subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 INVL Technology INC1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Rigas autoelektroaparatu Annual General Meeting RIG rupnica RAR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 - Merko Ehitus MRK1T Annual General Meeting TLN 05.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III Interim report, 3 months TLN EFT1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 3 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Activity results, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Audited annual report TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 3 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 AUGA group AUG1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Snaige SNG1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Orion Asset Management UAB Annual General Meeting VLN OAMOBBF1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Invalda INVL IVL1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Audited annual report RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Interim report, 3 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 3 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Audited annual report TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Capitalica Baltic Real Coupon payment date VLN Estate Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 INVL Technology INC1L Interim report, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate Interim report, 3 months VLN INR1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 3 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, other VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 PATA Saldus SMA1R Audited annual report RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 mogo MOGO Audited annual report RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Valmieras stikla škiedra Audited annual report RIG VSS1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes Annual General Meeting RIG atslega 1" KA11R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Kauno energija KNR1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Linas LNS1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2021 Storent Investments STOR Audited annual report RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
