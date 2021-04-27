Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
08:11 Uhr
4,995 Euro
+0,055
+1,11 %
27.04.2021 | 08:05
Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus AS: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2021 results

Hexagon Purus' first quarter 2021 results will be released on 11 May 2021, 07:00 CET.
Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast: https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.comafter the presentation.


For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713| salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 |dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagonpurus.com.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
