Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus AS: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2021 results

Hexagon Purus' first quarter 2021 results will be released on 11 May 2021, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast: https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.



For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713| salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 |dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com



About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.