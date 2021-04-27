Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 08:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Micro Systemation (MSAB): Investor Meeting postponed to May 6, 2021

Welcome to MSAB's digital investor meeting on the 6th of May at 9:00 -10: 30 (the previous meeting on April 29 has been postponed by one week).

During the presentation, you will get a more detailed description of MSAB as a company. The goal is to provide a wider and deeper understanding of the company, the business model, markets, and the outlook of mobile forensics industry.


Agenda:

- Introduction of MSAB

- Strategy & Opportunities

- Innovations

- Markets & Customers

- Financial goals and investment management

- Wrap up & discussion

Register to the webinar via this link


For more information please contact:
Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB, joel.bollo@msab.com, +46 8739 0270
Daniel Hilmgård, CFO MSAB, daniel.hilmgard@msab.com, +46 70 996 8333

About MSAB
MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

Attachment

  • Press release - Investor Meeting postponed to May 6, 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1dc79b5-d634-4c1d-ae51-07123b4b598a)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.