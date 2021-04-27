Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.04.2021 | 15:31
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CWT announces the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer

DJ CWT announces the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer 

CWT 
CWT announces the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer 
27-Apr-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
Media contact: corepr@mycwt.com 
 
CWT announces the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer 
 
 
Michelle McKinney Frymire - CEO 
 
Minneapolis, 27 April, 2021: CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today 
announces the appointment of Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 May 2021. 
Incumbent Kurt Ekert will be stepping down and will take on the role of senior advisor to the company. 
Michelle joined CWT in 2019 and has over 20 years' travel industry experience. Her leadership has spanned a broad range 
of functions with notable leadership roles as the CFO at Starwood Vacation Ownership and Delta Technology (a division 
of Delta Airlines), as well as Continental Airlines and Delta Air Lines. In addition, she held senior executive 
positions at several private equity portfolio companies where she led Strategy, Technology, HR, Corporate Development 
and Finance. Michelle currently serves on the Board of Directors for Family Gateway in Dallas, Texas and was appointed 
CWT's President, Strategy & Transformation and Chief Financial Officer in October 2020. She holds a bachelor's degree 
in economics from Austin College, and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas. 
"I am delighted to welcome Michelle to the role of leading our company into the next phase of our development, building 
on the successes of recent years*, and continuing to push us into achieving our true potential," said Rick Gage, Chair 
of CWT's parent company, CTII Holdings, Inc. "Following a strong and dynamic performance in her most immediate role as 
President, Strategy & Transformation and Chief Financial Officer, Michelle's leadership skills will be key to our 
future accomplishments and continued development. As a natural development in our succession planning, I am also 
pleased that Kurt will remain an advisor to CWT, and I thank him for his leadership and impact." 
*Over the past five years, CWT has won approximately USUSD7 billion of new business, consistently grown market share, and 
built and scaled multiple, industry-leading offerings including RoomIt, follow-the-sun servicing, myCWT, messaging, and 
the China technology platform. 
ENDS 
About CWT 
CWT is a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform on whom companies and governments rely 
on to keep their people connected. Anywhere, anytime, anyhow - across six continents - the company provides their 
clients and their employees with innovative technology and an efficient, safe, and secure travel experience. 
-o0o- 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: CWT Appoints Michelle McKinney Frymire as Chief Executive Officer - ENG, FR, ES, DE, PO, PT & MAN translations 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1188564 27-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=09b41d83aaca65339bbcc661ee15232d 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188564&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.