Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments

Subsidiary Cornerstone Construction Testing Cryptocurrency Payments to Reduce Fees and Potential for Fraud or Chargebacks

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced it has selected Coinbase Commerce as a cryptocurrency partner and has completed the technical and financial integrations to begin testing the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments from customers at its subsidiary Cornerstone Construction.

Recently acquired Cornerstone Construction is a licensed roofing contractor in South Carolina and has served thousands of clients and gained hundreds of 5 Star Reviews throughout the southeastern United States since 2017 with quality solutions for residential and commercial roofing and solar projects. Roofing services include expert inspection, installation, repair, and replacement services as well as gutters, windows, siding and decking. The company designs and installs traditional solar and solar shingle arrays that integrate seamlessly into new and existing roofing systems.

The addition of a cryptocurrency payment integration allows Cornerstone to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin and USD Coin for all customer purchases including roofing and solar projects as well as related products and services.

"Accepting cryptocurrency offers us a significant opportunity to better service a new, affluent customer base and participate in the continuously expanding cryptocurrency economy," said David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "With younger homeowners increasingly demanding alternative options for payments, Coinbase Commerce. allows us to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, yet receive U.S. dollars as we normally would, all without having to hold cryptocurrencies.

"During this trial phase, Cornerstone will be evaluating the cost savings from accepting cryptocurrency that include avoiding the high fees of traditional payment methods and reducing or eliminating issues related to fraud-related chargebacks or mistakes. This new purchasing option will add an additional competitive element to our growth strategy and will be a key marketing highlight for our millennial customers. If successful we expect to add this payment option at other subsidiaries to add value to our customers, and in turn, our shareholders and investors," concluded Massey.

