Trinity Bank N.A.: TRINITY BANK REPORTS: Return on Assets 1.42%, Return on Equity 13.56% - CORRECTION RELEASE

This press release reflects a change in Trinity Bank's previous press release, published on April 27, 2021, in which the "Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans" for March 31, 2021 was incorrectly notated.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2021.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,328,000 or $1.18 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1,124,000 or $.99 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.2%.

Matt R. Opitz, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "First quarter results represent Trinity Bank's most profitable single quarter since inception. In spite of continued economic uncertainty, we experienced above average loan growth in our core loan portfolio as well as continued deposit growth. Our staff has continued to process 1st round PPP forgiveness applications as well as 2nd round PPP loan applications which represents a continued success story for Trinity Bank."

"Thus far, we have not seen any undue stress in the loan portfolio. However, we are continuing to aggressively add to our Loan Loss Reserve in light of continued economic uncertainty and the strong loan growth we have experienced since August of last year."

Mr. Opitz further stated, "I am pleased to announce the 19th consecutive increase in our semiannual dividend. The April 2021 dividend of $.69 represents a 3.00% increase over the prior dividend of $.67 paid in October 2020."

Profitability 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Return on Assets 1.42 % 1.55 % Return on Equity 13.56 % 12.36 % Average for Quarter Ending % (in 000's) Loans $ 262,840 $ 169,367 55.2 Deposits $ 332,588 $ 250,677 32.7

Page 2 - Trinity Bank First Quarter 2021

Actual for Quarter Ending (in 000's) 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 % Net Interest Income $ 3,525 2,541 38.7 Non-Interest Income 147 128 14.8 Non-Interest Expense (1,588) (1,370) 15.9 Pretax Pre-provision Income $ 2,084 $ 1,299 60.4 Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets 0 (0) N/M Loan Loss Provision (550) (0) N/M Pre Tax Income 1,534 1,299 18.1 Income Tax (206) (175) N/M Net Income $ 1,328 $ 1,124 18.1 Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,129 1,135 Earnings per Share $ 1.18 $ .99 19.2

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 %

Change Interest income $3,656 $2,922 25.1% Interest expense 131 381 -65.6% Net Interest Income 3,525 2,541 38.7% Service charges on deposits 56 50 12.0% Other income 91 78 16.7% Total Non Interest Income 147 128 14.8% Salaries and benefits expense 959 856 12.0% Occupancy and equipment expense 124 114 8.8% Other expense 505 400 26.3% Total Non Interest Expense 1,588 1,370 15.9% Pretax pre-provision income 2,084 1,299 60.4% Gain on sale of securities 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 550 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,534 1,299 18.1% Provision for income taxes 206 175 N/M Net Earnings $1,328 $1,124 18.1% Basic earnings per share 1.23 1.03 19.4% Basic weighted average shares 1,083 1,088 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.18 0.99 19.2% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,129 1,135 Average for Quarter BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 %

Change Total loans $262,840 $169,367 55.2% Total short term investments 11,131 38,126 -70.8% Total investment securities 94,737 74,406 27.3% Earning assets 368,708 281,899 30.8% Total assets 375,295 289,795 29.5% Noninterest bearing deposits 133,541 89,277 49.6% Interest bearing deposits 199,047 161,400 23.3% Total deposits 332,588 250,677 32.7% Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 244 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $39,352 $36,379 8.2%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total loans $262,840 $239,440 $216,454 $212,337 $169,367 Total short term investments 11,131 23,960 32,176 41,211 38,126 Total investment securities 94,737 93,094 92,272 81,496 74,406 Earning assets 368,708 356,494 340,902 335,044 281,899 Total assets 375,295 363,558 342,058 342,369 289,795 Noninterest bearing deposits 133,541 130,114 117,655 122,409 89,277 Interest bearing deposits 199,047 191,654 189,053 180,558 161,400 Total deposits 332,588 321,768 306,708 302,967 250,677 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 244 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $39,352 $38,084 $37,602 $36,611 $36,379 Quarter Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $3,656 $3,177 $2,949 $3,042 $2,922 Interest expense 131 129 158 188 381 Net Interest Income 3,525 3,048 2,791 2,854 2,541 Service charges on deposits 56 61 56 39 50 Other income 91 90 86 79 78 Total Non Interest Income 147 151 142 118 128 Salaries and benefits expense 959 977 915 1,037 856 Occupancy and equipment expense 124 119 94 113 114 Other expense 505 362 364 412 400 Total Non Interest Expense 1,588 1,458 1,373 1,562 1,370 Pretax pre-provision income 2,084 1,741 1,560 1,410 1,299 Gain on sale of securities 0 (1) 0 0 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 18 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 550 315 200 125 0 Earnings before income taxes 1,534 1,425 1,378 1,285 1,299 Provision for income taxes 206 179 162 155 175 Net Earnings $1,328 $1,246 $1,216 $1,130 $1,124 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.10 $ 1.08 $ 1.00 $ 0.99

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Ending Balance March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total loans $270,619 $252,207 $228,473 $216,848 $173,992 Total short term investments 10,941 24,993 16,429 38,648 37,566 Total investment securities 93,615 95,244 90,606 90,658 73,287 Total earning assets 375,175 372,444 335,508 346,154 284,845 Allowance for loan losses (3,466) (2,915) (2,598) (2,396) (2,269) Premises and equipment 2,221 2,340 2,400 2,455 2,522 Other Assets 7,645 6,237 6,748 5,673 6,567 Total assets 381,575 378,106 342,058 351,886 291,665 Noninterest bearing deposits 135,920 134,692 114,284 118,933 89,581 Interest bearing deposits 202,205 201,120 186,096 192,159 162,726 Total deposits 338,125 335,812 300,380 311,092 252,307 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,181 1,270 2,029 1,501 1,779 Total liabilities 340,306 337,082 302,409 312,593 254,086 Shareholders' Equity Actual 39,352 38,778 37,463 37,089 36,069 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1,917 2,246 2,186 2,203 1,510 Total Equity $41,269 $41,024 $39,649 $39,292 $37,579 Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans $321 $249 $266 $388 $408 Restructured loans $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $0 $0 $0 $320 $320 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $321 $249 $266 $708 $728 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $0 $0 $0 $0 $248 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.12% 0.10% 0.12% 0.33% 0.42%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, LOAN LOSSES 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Balance at beginning of period $2,915 $2,598 $2,396 $2,269 $2,262 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 1 2 2 2 7 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 1 2 2 2 7 Provision for loan losses 550 315 200 125 0 Balance at end of period $3,466 $2,915 $2,598 $2,396 $2,269 Allowance for loan losses 1.28% 1.16% 1.14% 1.10% 1.30% as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans 1.62% 1.46% 1.48% 1.36% 1.30% as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses 1080% 1171% 977% 338% 312% as a percentage of nonperforming assets Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01% percentage of average loans Provision for loan losses 0.21% 0.13% 0.09% 0.06% 0.00% as a percentage of average loans Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.42% 1.37% 1.42% 1.32% 1.55% Return on average equity (annualized) 12.88% 12.15% 12.19% 11.88% 11.80% Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 13.56% 12.85% 12.94% 12.34% 12.36% Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.49% 10.48% 10.99% 10.69% 12.55% Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.46% 3.88% 3.65% 3.81% 4.33% Effective Cost of Funds 0.47% 0.28% 0.19% 0.22% 0.54% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.99% 3.60% 3.46% 3.59% 3.79% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 41.4% 44.8% 50.4% 51.6% 48.9% End of period book value per common share $38.11 $37.88 $36.61 $36.18 $34.54 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $36.34 $35.81 $34.59 $34.15 $33.15 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,083 1,083 1,083 1,086 1,088

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3 Months Ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 11,131 4 0.14% 0.14% $ 38,126 122 1.28% 1.28% FRB Stock 397 6 6.00% 6.00% 390 6 6.00% 6.00% Taxable securities 378 0 0.00% 0.00% 2,033 8 1.57% 1.57% Tax Free securities 93,962 610 2.60% 3.28% 72,373 510 2.82% 3.57% Loans 262,840 3,036 4.62% 4.62% 169,273 2,275 5.38% 5.38% Total Interest Earning Assets 368,708 3,656 3.97% 4.46% 282,195 2,921 4.14% 4.33% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,092 5,071 Other assets 4,574 4,795 Allowance for loan losses (3,079) (2,266) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 6,587 7,600 Total Assets $375,295 $289,795 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 154,117 70 0.18% 0.18% 120,731 201 0.67% 0.67% Certificates and other time deposits 44,930 61 0.54% 0.54% 40,669 179 1.76% 1.76% Other borrowings 244 0 0.00% 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 199,291 131 0.26% 0.26% 161,400 380 0.94% 0.94% Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 133,541 89,277 Other liabilities 3,111 1,027 Shareholders' Equity 39,352 38,091 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $375,295 $289,795 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,525 3.70% 4.20% 2,541 3.20% 3.39% Net Interest Margin 3.82% 3.99% 3.60% 3.79%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 March 31 2021 % 2020 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $171,801 63.48% $100,403 57.66% Real estate: Commercial 59,542 22.00% 26,930 15.47% Residential 19,948 7.37% 23,285 13.37% Construction and development 18,956 7.00% 22,934 13.17% Consumer 372 0.14% 583 0.33% Total loans (gross) 270,619 100.00% 174,135 100.00% Unearned discounts 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Total loans (net) $270,619 100.00% $174,135 100.00% March 31 March 31 2021 2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $39,352 $36,069 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $42,247 $38,338 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $231,615 $187,527 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.03% 19.23% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.29% 20.44% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.49% 12.44% OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 24 23 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $66.00 $65.00 Low $54.00 $57.50 Close $66.00 $59.19

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643107/TRINITY-BANK-REPORTS-Return-on-Assets-142-Return-on-Equity-1356--CORRECTION-RELEASE