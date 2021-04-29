Nokia Oyj: Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021

Nokia Corporation

Interim report

29 April 2021 at 08:00 EET

Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021

Sales growth in Q1 driving margin increase and strong cash generation

Strong start to the year with constant currency net sales up 9% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in Network Infrastructure and solid growth in Mobile Networks; reported net sales increased 3%

Enterprise constant currency net sales up 18% year-on-year, as we gained 63 new customers, more than doubling the number we added in Q1 2020; reported net sales increased 14%

Comparable gross margin of 38.2% (reported 37.9%), reflecting improvements in Mobile Networks, mainly driven by 5G growth and favorable product and regional mix, and broad improvements across Network Infrastructure

Comparable operating margin of 10.9% (reported 8.5%), with improvements in comparable operating profit across all business groups

Comparable diluted EPS of EUR 0.07; reported diluted EPS of EUR 0.05

Strong cash flow performance, driven by operating profit and good collection of receivables

Solid liquidity position, with net cash of EUR 3.7bn and total cash of EUR 8.8bn

Executing well on three-phased approach to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership set out at Capital Markets Day

Full year 2021 and 2023 outlook maintained

This is a summary of the Nokia Corporation financial report for Q1 2021 published today. Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook. The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports but should also review the complete reports with tables.

PEKKA LUNDMARK, PRESIDENT AND CEO, ON Q1 2021 RESULTS

We have delivered a robust start to the year with strong net sales, operating margin and cash flow. Today's results demonstrate that we are on track to deliver on our three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership as announced at our recent Capital Markets Day.

I was particularly pleased by strong sales growth across our Network Infrastructure business group driven by increasing demand for next generation connectivity; good progress in Mobile Networks in securing full portfolio competitiveness; continued double-digit sales growth with our Enterprise customers; double-digit sales growth in North America; and good net sales development for Nokia Technologies.

At this point we are maintaining our Outlook for the full year, as we want to see how 2021 continues to develop. The solid first quarter provides a good foundation for achieving the higher end of the 7 to 10% comparable operating margin range. We expect our typical quarterly earnings seasonality to be less pronounced in 2021, and we continue to monitor overall market developments including visibility for semiconductor availability. I am proud of how we have continued to successfully deliver to our customers during the global semiconductor shortage.

I want to recognize all the hard work that the Nokia team has put in and thank them for delivering such a strong first quarter.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

EUR million (except for EPS in EUR) Q1'21 Q1'20 YoY change Constant currency YoY change Reported results Net sales 5 076 4 913 3% 9% Gross margin %1 37.9% 35.3% 260bps Research and development expenses1 (996) (1 007) (1)% Selling, general and administrative expenses1 (649) (780) (17)% Operating profit/(loss) 431 (76) Operating margin % 8.5% (1.5)% Profit/(loss) for the period 263 (115) EPS, diluted 0.05 (0.02) Net cash and current financial investments 3 689 1 320 179% Comparable results Net sales 5 076 4 914 3% 9% Gross margin % 38.2% 36.4% 180bps Research and development expenses (973) (974) Selling, general and administrative expenses (552) (672) (18)% Operating profit 551 116 375% Operating margin % 10.9% 2.4% 850bps Profit for the period 375 33 1 036% EPS, diluted 0.07 0.01 600% ROIC2 15.3% 11.5% 380bps



1) In Q4 2020, Nokia reclassified certain items of income and expenses from other operating income and expenses to the functions. The comparative reported results for Q1'20 have been revised accordingly. Refer to Note 1, Basis of preparation, in the Financial statement information section included in Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021 for details. 2) Comparable ROIC = Comparable operating profit after tax, last four quarters / invested capital, average of last five quarters' ending balances. Refer to Note 10, Performance measures, in the Financial statement information section included in Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021 for details.





Reconciliation of reported operating profit/(loss) to comparable operating profit EUR million Q1'21 Q1'20 YoY change Reported operating profit/(loss) 431 (76) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 97 101 Restructuring and associated charges 36 87 Gain on sale of fixed assets (15) 0 Other 2 4 Comparable operating profit 551 116 375%

OUTLOOK

Full year 2021 Full year 2023 Net sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations1 EUR 20.6 billion to EUR 21.8 billion Grow faster than the market Comparable operating margin2 7 to 10% 10 to 13% Free cash flow3 Positive Clearly positive Comparable ROIC2,4 10 to 15% 15 to 20%

1)Assuming continuation of 2020 year-end EUR/USD rate of 1.23

2) Comparable measures exclude intangible asset amortization and other purchase price fair value adjustments, goodwill impairments, restructuring related charges and certain other items affecting comparability. Refer to Note 10, Performance measures,in the Financial statement information included in Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021 for details.

3) Free cash flow = net cash from/(used in) operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - purchase of non-current financial investments + proceeds from sale of non-current financial investments.

4) Comparable ROIC = comparable operating profit after tax, last four quarters / invested capital, average of last five quarters' ending balances. Refer to Note 10, Performance measures, in the Financial statement information section included in Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021 for details.

OUTLOOK ASSUMPTIONS

Nokia's outlook assumptions for the comparable operating margin of its four business groups in 2021 and 2023 are provided below:

Full year 2021 Full year 2023 Mobile Networks -1% to +2% 5 to 8% Network Infrastructure 7 to 10% 9 to 12% Cloud and Network Services 3 to 6% 8 to 11% Nokia Technologies >75% >75%

We continue to maintain our expectation for Nokia Technologies to deliver a slight improvement in comparable operating profit in full year 2021, relative to full year 2020, and stable performance over the longer-term;

Group Common and Other primarily consists of support function costs. Where possible, we have now embedded support function costs directly into our business groups. Therefore, we expect the net negative impact of Group Common and Other to decrease, relative to previous levels, to approximately EUR 200 million in 2021 and 2023;

In full year 2021, Nokia expects the free cash flow performance of Nokia Technologies to be approximately EUR 600 million lower than its operating profit, primarily due to prepayments we received from certain licensees;

Comparable financial income and expenses are expected to be an expense of approximately EUR 250 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term;

Comparable income tax expenses are expected to be approximately EUR 450 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term, subject to regional profit mix, net sales subject to withholding tax and the timing of patent licensing cash flow;

Cash outflows related to income taxes are expected to be approximately EUR 350 million in full year 2021 and over the longer-term until our US or Finnish deferred tax assets are fully utilized;

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately EUR 700 million in full year 2021 and EUR 600 million over the longer-term; and

Rule of thumb related to currency fluctuations: Assuming our current mix of net sales and total costs (refer to Note 1, Basis of Preparation, in the Financial statement information section included in Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q1 2021 for details), we expect that a 10% increase in the EUR/USD exchange rate would have an impact of approximately negative 4 to 5% on net sales and an approximately neutral impact on operating profit.

RISK FACTORS

Nokia and its business are exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties which include but are not limited to:



Competitive intensity, which is particularly impacting Mobile Networks and is expected to continue at a high level in full year 2021, as some competitors seek to take share in the early stages of 5G;

Our ability to accelerate our product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments in full year 2021, thereby enabling us to drive product cost reductions and maintain the necessary scale to be competitive;

Some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure to invest in order to secure long-term benefits;

Developments in North America following the conclusion of the C-band auction, including the potential for temporary capital expenditure constraints or the acceleration of 5G deployments;

The scope and duration of the COVID-19 impact, particularly in certain countries, including India, where the pandemic has worsened, and the pace and shape of the economic recovery following the pandemic;

Our ability to procure certain standard components, such as semiconductors;

The timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects;

Our product and regional mix;

Macroeconomic, industry and competitive dynamics;

The timing and value of new and existing patent licensing agreements with smartphone vendors, automotive companies and consumer electronics companies;

Results in brand and technology licensing; costs to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; and the regulatory landscape for patent licensing;

as well as the risk factors specified under Forward-looking Statements of this release, and our 2020 annual report on Form 20-F published on March 4, 2021 under Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans, benefits or outlook related to our strategies, growth management and operational key performance indicators; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact, timing and duration of that impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, our supply chain and our customers' businesses) and any future dividends; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance, cash generation, results, the timing of receivables, operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost savings, product cost reductions and competitiveness, as well as results of operations including targeted synergies, better commercial management and those results related to market share, prices, net sales, income and margins; D) ability to execute, expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational and operational structure and cash or cost savings arrangements; and (E) any statements preceded by or including "continue", "believe", "expect", "aim", "influence", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences, include those risks and uncertainties identified in the Risk Factors above.

ANALYST WEBCAST

Nokia's video webcast will begin on 29 April 2021 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials. Media representatives can follow the presentation via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Tel. +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

Investor Inquiries:

Nokia Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment