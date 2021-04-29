Micro Systemation (MSAB): Change of ownership in Micro Systemation AB

Stockholm April 29th, 2021

MSAB has today been informed about an agreement concerning change of ownership in MSAB has been concluded today. AB Grenspecialisten, Edastra AB and Cervantes Capital AB have acquired the total number of Henrik Tjernberg's A-shares. After the completion of the transaction the major owners in MSAB will be as following:

Cervantes Capital AB: (1 544 685 number of B-shares, 127 500 number of A-shares, equivalent to 8,72% of the capital of the company and equivalent to 10,01% of the voting rights)

Edastra AB: (1 143 592 number of B-shares, 347 500 number of A-shares, equivalent to 7,78% of the capital of the company and equivalent to 16,39% of the voting rights)

Strawberry Capital: (1 450 419 number of B-shares, equivalent to 7,57% of the capital of the company and equivalent to 5,15% of the voting rights)

AB Grenspecialisten: (574 612 number of B-shares, 525 000 number of A-shares, equivalent to 5,74% of the capital of the company and equivalent to 20,68% of the voting rights)

"We look forward to continuously support the company and its management team alongside the other shareholders in order to create long-term value", says David Zaudy and Simon Kjellström, partners at Cervantes.

"We would like to thank Henrik Tjernberg who made MSAB a pioneer in the field of mobile forensics, an area of fundamental importance to the modern society. Being a shareholder in MSAB since 2009, Edastra is enthusiastic to have Grenspecialisten and Cervantes joining us on this long-term journey", says Robert Ahldin, founder and COB of Edastra AB.

"For a long time, we have been following MSAB and consider it to be a very interesting company", Martin Gren says and adds; "Our intention is to be a long-term and committed owner".

"MSAB today provides the best offer within its field of business. It is based on genuine technical competence, the belief in the community of law along with the importance of human rights, but also the need of an effective- and legally secure judicial process. I look forward to, in a new role, continuing to support the company in its future development", comments Henrik Tjernberg, outgoing COB.

After the completion of the transaction Henrik Tjernberg will take on a new role as a Senior Advisor to MSAB and keep contributing with his extensive knowledge and experience.

About Edastra

Edastra is focusing on investing in entrepreneurs who solve great challenges in modern times. Digitalization and sustainability are essential elements in our analysis since they count as the most important trends in present time. These trends offer profitable opportunities by creating shareholder value as well as generating societal benefits, our profound conviction is that these objectives can go hand-in-hand.

About Cervantes

Cervantes Capital is an investment firm with a strong belief in being an active and committed owner. The main focus is long-term investments in listed equities in small- and midcap Swedish companies.

About Grenspecialisten

AB Grenspecialisten is an investment firm owned by Martin Gren, co-founder of Axis Communications. Grenspecialisten invests long-term in growing small cap companies, primarily within IT and Life Science.

About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

