Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nilar International AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (185/21)

Listing of Nilar International AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market Sweden (185/21) 
On request of Nilar International AB (publ) company registration number
556600-2977, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 30,
2021. 

The company has 30 523 146 shares as per today's date.



Shares





Short name:               NILAR          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed1 43 396 279       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015950001      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             221609         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556600-2977       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------







Classification





Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------




1 See prospectus page 17 and 19, Sw version



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 30, 2021 up to and including
May 3, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 20 and 92 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.
