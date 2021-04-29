Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE: HM) has signed an option to acquire 100% of the Wilson Gold Project from Cartier Resources. The Wilson Gold Property is located 150 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the company's Romeo gold property.

Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901.

The primary gold showing on Wilson is the Toussaint Showing, which is described as pale grey to beige with numerous injections of quartz veins as well as sulphide minerals and local grains of visible gold in drill core. A historical assessment report suggested that Toussaint has a head grade of 7.1 grams per tonne gold. As this was based on calculations from 1994, before the implementation of NI 43-101, Hawkmoon is treating the data as historical and the data should therefore not be relied upon.

A total of 126 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 24,000 metres were completed intermittently between 1956 to 2017 on Wilson.

In addition to the Toussaint, there are six other gold showings on the 1,660-hectare Wilson property.

The largest of these showings is the Midrim which is situated several hundred metres northeast of Toussaint. One goal for Hawkmoon is to explore the possibility of connecting the Toussaint and Midrim Showings.

Two major government-maintained roads cross the property, with one of the roads continuing to the company's Romeo property. With year-round access to both properties and proximity to infrastructure, a qualified workforce and access to several local drill contractors and assay labs, Hawkmoon can easily work on both properties at the same time, thereby decreasing logistics and costs.

Branden Haynes, President and CEO, stated: "The option to acquire this property from Cartier Resources is an amazing opportunity for Hawkmoon. We intend to start work on this exciting new gold project shortly. It is excellent to work with Cartier Resources. Cartier has an excellent reputation as one of Quebec's most esteemed junior miners."

To earn its 100% interest in the Wilson property, Hawkmoon must pay $1 million in cash, 5 million in shares, and incur $6 million in exploration expenditures, over 5 years.

The company recently closed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of $750,000 from the placement of 7.5 million units priced at $0.10 per unit.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

