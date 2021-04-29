Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR -2

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 29-Apr-2021 / 20:04 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name LF Group DMCC 2. Reason for the notification Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey a) Position/status Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted I. Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 731.49 50000 736.30 50000 728.36 20000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 87956952.70 d) Aggregated volume 120000 Price 732.975 2021-04-16 e) Date of the transaction Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble II. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 738.03 20000 735.23 20000 737.08 10000 737.61 25000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 55276200.40 d) Aggregated volume 75000 Price 737.016 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-19 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency III. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 737.38 25000 732.11 20000 734.32 35000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 58777841.82 d) Aggregated volume 80000 Price 734.723 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency IV. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 731.51 7458 730.56 11671 729.44 12360 738.98 31000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 732.18 17777 732.71 1511 Aggregated information 60029345.96 d) Aggregated volume 81777 Price 734.061 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-21 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency V. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 728.39 37000 729.17 20000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 41533836.81 d) Aggregated volume 57000 Price 728.664

e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-22 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency VI. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 721.08 27500 724.37 39000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 48080330.51 d) Aggregated volume 66500 Price 723.012 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-23 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency VII. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 719.55 25000 720.09 12000 713.32 22000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 42323042.00 d) Aggregated volume 59000 Price 717.34 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-26 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency VIII. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 710.46 27500 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 19537555.84 d) Aggregated volume 27500 Price 710.457 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-27 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction RUB - Russian Ruble g) Currency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: DSH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 102171 EQS News ID: 1190866 End of Announcement EQS News Service

