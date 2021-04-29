Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
17:23 Uhr
7,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 19:37
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR -2-

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 
29-Apr-2021 / 20:04 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            LF Group DMCC 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey 
a)      Position/status                       Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                     549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 I. 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     731.49         50000 
                                     736.30         50000 
                                     728.36         20000 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     87956952.70 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      120000 
       Price                            732.975 
                                     2021-04-16 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble 
 II.     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     738.03         20000 
                                     735.23         20000 
                                     737.08         10000 
                                     737.61         25000 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     55276200.40 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      75000 
       Price                            737.016 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-19 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 
 III.     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     737.38         25000 
                                     732.11         20000 
                                     734.32         35000 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     58777841.82 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      80000 
       Price                            734.723 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-20 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 
 IV.     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     731.51         7458 
                                     730.56         11671 
                                     729.44         12360 
                                     738.98         31000 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     732.18         17777 
                                     732.71         1511 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     60029345.96 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      81777 
       Price                            734.061 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-21 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 
 V.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     728.39         37000 
                                     729.17         20000 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     41533836.81 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      57000 
       Price                            728.664

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR -2- 

e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-22 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 
 VI.     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     721.08         27500 
                                     724.37         39000 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     48080330.51 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      66500 
       Price                            723.012 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-23 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 
 VII.     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     719.55         25000 
                                     720.09         12000 
                                     713.32         22000 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     42323042.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      59000 
       Price                            717.34 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-26 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 
 VIII.    Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     710.46         27500 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     19537555.84 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      27500 
       Price                            710.457 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-04-27 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
                                     RUB - Russian Ruble 
g)      Currency 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 102171 
EQS News ID:  1190866 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190866&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
