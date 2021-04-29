Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - Alternet System's (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced that iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC Pink: IQST) CEO, Leandro Iglesias has joined the advisory board for Revolt Token (RVLT).

RevoltTOKEN recently introduced the cryptocurrency, Revolt Token (RVLT), dedicated to backing Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem. Revolt Tokens can be purchased now directly from the company and will soon be available to trade on an exchange like Coinbase (COIN).

ALYI has initiated its EV Ecosystem with the introduction of an electric motorcycle. iQSTEL has engaged with ALYI to build an IoT EV systems management package for ALYI's electric motorcycle program. iQSTEL is also working to develop a long-range battery solution for ALYI's electric motorcycle program.





Leandro Iglesias is the Founder and CEO of iQSTEL, Inc. Mr. Iglesias is committed to iQSTEL's continued growth into a NASDAQ listed company. Mr. Iglesisas founded Etelix (iQSTEL subsidiary) in 2008 drawing on his extensive experience as the International Business Manager at CANTV/Movilnet, a subsidiary of Verizon and the largest telecommunications services provider in Venezuela, Prior to his role at CANTV/Movilnet, Mr. Iglesias was an Executive Vice President at American Internet Communications (August 1998 - December 2002) responsible for the Latin America marketing division. During a career in the telecommunications industry spanning more than 20 years, Leandro Iglesias has gained expertise with international long-distance traffic, submarine cables, satellite communications, and international roaming services. He is an Electronics Engineer who graduate from Universidad Simon Bolivar and graduated from the Management Program at IESA Business School. He also holds an MBA from Universidad Nororiental Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho.

Learn more about ALYI's overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Strategy.

Find out how to participate in ALYI's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Strategy through the purchase of a dedicated cryptocurrency, Revolt Token (RVLT) on the RevoltTOKEN website: www.RevoltToken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC Pink: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The Company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

