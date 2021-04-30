Wereldhave N.V.: Press release: Wereldhave sells Koningshoek and arranges new financing

Wereldhave N.V. announces today it has sold its shopping center Koningshoek in Maassluis and has arranged a new green financing facility. Both transactions combined extend the available liquidity to cover for all debt maturities from Q3 2022 to Q3 2023.
Attachment
- Wereldhave sells shopping center Koningshoek and secures new financing - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/911d9d6a-04f8-43e7-abf7-a39fcd8f9087)
WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de