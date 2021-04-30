Press Release: Glycotope Announces Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

Glycotope Announces Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021 - Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announced it will present two posters at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. Poster details are as follows: Poster 2254 Title: Safety and tolerability results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy Abstract ID: 332635 Poster 2252 Title: Activity results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy Abstract ID: 329709 Due to the virtual format, all oral, poster, and poster discussion sessions, as well as track-based Clinical Science Symposia, will be available on demand, beginning 4 June 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT, for registered attendees of the conference. Contact Information: Glycotope GmbH Henner Kollenberg Managing Director Phone: +49 30 9489 2600 E-Mail: mailto:contact@glycotope.com contact@glycotope.com ----------------------------------------------------------- Media Contact: Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh Consilium Strategic Communications Phone: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Email: glycotope@consilium-comms.com ----------------------------------------------------------- About GATTO The multicenter, open label phase Ib GATTO study explored the feasibility, tolerability and preliminary activity of combining Gatipotuzumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody binding to a tumor-associated epitope of mucin-1 (TA-MUC1) and an anti-EGFR antibody. Based on compelling preclinical evidence suggesting a complex interaction between EGFR and TA-MUC1 expressed on the tumor cell surface in driving carcinogenesis, this study assessed the tolerability, safety and preliminary activity of targeting EGFR and TA-MUC1 with glyco-engineered antibodies. In this study, 50 patients with refractory solid tumors were treated with both antibodies in 5 centers in Germany, Italy and Spain. The results analysis demonstrated that combination of TA-MUC1 and EGFR targeting antibody is safe and feasible. Encouraging anti-tumor activity was observed in heavily pretreated CRC and NSCLC patients. Levels of soluble TA-MUC1 may have predictive value and potentially be a companion biomarker for further development of the combination. About Glycotope Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop highly tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies called GlycoBodies. GlycoBodies bind to targets (GlycoTargets) tumor-specific carbohydrate structure dependent, enabling the development of highly-specific immunotherapies across a broad range of cancer indications. Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 150 GlycoTargets with GlycoBodies against eight of these targets currently under development. Each GlycoBody can be developed in an array of modalities with different modes of action such as Antibody-drug conjugates, CAR/cell therapies or bispecifics, providing a unique offering in the (immuno) oncology space. Currently six clinical and pre-clinical programs based on the GlycoBody technology are under development by Glycotope or its licensing partners. Visit www.glycotope.com.

