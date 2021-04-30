Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
30.04.2021 | 08:31
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Press Release: Glycotope Announces Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

Press Release: Glycotope Announces Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting 

Glycotope Announces Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Society of 
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting 
 
  Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2021 - Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology 
company developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific 
carbohydrate structures, today announced it will present two posters at 
the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, 
which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. 
 
  Poster details are as follows: 
 
  Poster 2254 
 
  Title: Safety and tolerability results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib 
study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the 
anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid 
tumors 
 
  Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy 
 
  Abstract ID: 332635 
 
  Poster 2252 
 
  Title: Activity results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining 
the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab 
or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors 
 
  Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy 
 
  Abstract ID: 329709 
 
  Due to the virtual format, all oral, poster, and poster discussion 
sessions, as well as track-based Clinical Science Symposia, will be 
available on demand, beginning 4 June 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT, for registered 
attendees of the conference. 
 
  Contact Information: 
 
 
 
 
 
 Glycotope GmbH 
 Henner Kollenberg 
 Managing Director 
 Phone: +49 30 9489 2600 
 E-Mail: mailto:contact@glycotope.com contact@glycotope.com 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 Media Contact: 
 Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh 
 Consilium Strategic Communications 
 Phone: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 
 Email: glycotope@consilium-comms.com 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
  About GATTO 
 
  The multicenter, open label phase Ib GATTO study explored the 
feasibility, tolerability and preliminary activity of combining 
Gatipotuzumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody binding to a 
tumor-associated epitope of mucin-1 (TA-MUC1) and an anti-EGFR antibody. 
Based on compelling preclinical evidence suggesting a complex 
interaction between EGFR and TA-MUC1 expressed on the tumor cell surface 
in driving carcinogenesis, this study assessed the tolerability, safety 
and preliminary activity of targeting EGFR and TA-MUC1 with 
glyco-engineered antibodies. In this study, 50 patients with refractory 
solid tumors were treated with both antibodies in 5 centers in Germany, 
Italy and Spain. 
 
  The results analysis demonstrated that combination of TA-MUC1 and EGFR 
targeting antibody is safe and feasible. Encouraging anti-tumor activity 
was observed in heavily pretreated CRC and NSCLC patients. Levels of 
soluble TA-MUC1 may have predictive value and potentially be a companion 
biomarker for further development of the combination. 
 
  About Glycotope 
 
  Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology 
platform to develop highly tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies called 
GlycoBodies. GlycoBodies bind to targets (GlycoTargets) tumor-specific 
carbohydrate structure dependent, enabling the development of 
highly-specific immunotherapies across a broad range of cancer 
indications. Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 150 
GlycoTargets with GlycoBodies against eight of these targets currently 
under development. 
 
  Each GlycoBody can be developed in an array of modalities with different 
modes of action such as Antibody-drug conjugates, CAR/cell therapies or 
bispecifics, providing a unique offering in the (immuno) oncology space. 
Currently six clinical and pre-clinical programs based on the GlycoBody 
technology are under development by Glycotope or its licensing partners. 
Visit www.glycotope.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.