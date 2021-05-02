Anzeige
WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Xetra
30.04.21
17:35 Uhr
41,410 Euro
-0,890
-2,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
OMV
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG41,410-2,10 %
S&T AG22,580-1,57 %
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG40,500+0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.