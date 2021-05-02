Porr: Austria's second-largest construction company, Porr, with around 20,000 employees, generated production output of Euro 5.2 bn (-6.9%) in its nine countries in 2020. The decrease was mainly caused by the temporary shutdown of construction sites in Austria necessitated by the pandemic and the numerous restrictive measures in relation to COVID-19. In addition to output disruptions and interruptions to operations, every market also saw delays to projects caused by travel restrictions, local lockdowns, and non-performing subcontractors. Overall, Austria and Germany remained the most important Porr markets, together accounting for 71%. Porr ended the year with negative EBT of EUR 51.0m, which reflect the costs incurred as a result of COVID-19 as well as the revaluation of ...

