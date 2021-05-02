Atrium: Atrium European Real Estate, a listed owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a Euro 350 mn inaugural green hybrid bond under its EMTN Programme. The Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook of Euro 1.2 billion and were placed with a broad range of European and international institutional debt investors, including those investors with a specific focus on ESG/sustainable investment portfolios. The Notes carry a coupon of 3.625% until the first reset date and the issue price of the Notes is 98.197%. The Notes will be callable for the first time on 4 August 2026. The issue date is expected to be on or around 4 May 2021.Atrium: weekly performance: 3.14% Warimpex: For real estate development ...

