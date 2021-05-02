Verbund: Verbund and German Visiolar GmbH plan to jointly make areas of up to 2,000 hectares usable for the generation of electrical energy from renewable sources, in particular from photovoltaics. In a first step, 13 areas with around 1,400 hectares or around 1,400 MWp of installable capacity were identified.Verbund: weekly performance: -1.09% RHI Magnesita: Austrian based refractory company RHI Magnesita starts partnership with Microsoft. Together, RHI Magnesita and Microsoft are accelerating strategically selected digital initiatives of the refractories group. The goal is to significantly enhance the business model and increase the competitiveness. Stefan Borgas, CEO RHI Magnesita, comments: "Together with Microsoft, we are setting new standards, affirming our position as ...

