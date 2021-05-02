Andritz: International technology group Andirzt has received an order from the EPC contractors McConnell Dowell and John Holland to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the 250-MW Kidston pumped storage plant in North Queensland, Australia. Kidston will not only be Australia's first pumped storage plant for more than 40 years, but also one of the world's first to be co-located with a solar plant. The owner and developer of Kidston is Genex Power. Commissioning of the plant is expected in 2024. Further, Andritz showed solid business development in the first quarter of 2021 in spite of the overall unchanged and difficult economic environment. At over 1.7 bn euros, order intake reached a high level and the company's net income practically doubled despite a slight decline in revenue ...

