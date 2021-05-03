Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2021 | 14:17
TDC A/S: Presentation of DKT Holdings and TDC's Q1 2021 results

TDC will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on May 6, 2021 at 14.30 CET to present the Q1 2021 results. Lasse Pilgaard, Chief Financial Officer, will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

The investor and analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YWM1M2I2ZDQtNzdhNC00OWQzLTg2NTgtYzcyZGQxZTdhYzhh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: +45 32 72 51 67 - Code: 256 316 081#
The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from May 6, 2021 at approx. 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment

  • Invitation to conference call May 6 2021 - UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc0c6d37-19e9-4347-8982-8ca1f03c5841)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
