Montag, 03.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 16:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives markets will migrate the trading of
Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new
Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System (NDTS) during Q1 2022. 



Trading testing in Equity Derivatives Test (EqD Test)

On May 3, 2021, our test environment Equity Derivatives Test (EqD Test) will
open up for testing. EqD Test will have the following availability: 

- Trading hours: Production hours, please see EqD Trading Re-platform Market
Model for details 
- Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday
- Extra Maintenance day: May 31, 2021 (Monday)

A Known Limitations document outlining functional and other limitations
currently affecting the test system is available in Member Portal where it will
be updated continuously. 


Reference and Market Data

Reference data for the EqD Test trading system can be received either via the
ITCH feed, GCF TST4 or via FDS Test. Market Data is available via the ITCH feed
and via GCF TST4 (TIP). 

For further information, please see Re-platforming webpage.


Clearing and Genium INET

External Test 4 (EXT4) will be connected to EqD Test as clearing instance.
Clearing integration is initially limited to intraday transactions being
visible in FIX, OMnet, CW1 and Q-Port. Full clearing cycle will come at a later
stage. Back office users for EXT4 can be requested in Member Portal. 

A document named Genium INET Changes outlining the impact on clearing and
Genium INET will shortly be available in Member Portal. 




Protocol updates for FIX, OUCH and ITCH

FIX, OUCH and ITCH protocols have been updated as of May 3, 2021, and can be
found in Member Portal. 


Project contact to Derivatives Replatforming project

Customers who have not appointed and registered any project manager in our
Member Portal yet, are urged to do so as soon as possible. 

Member Portal Administrators: Please see Member Portal "My Required Actions"
with subject "Contact person for Derivatives Replatforming project" for further
information. 


Port requests

Requests for test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry, FIX Drop, GLIMPSE, ITCH
Re-request) can be submitted via Member Portal. 

Requests for Reference and Market Data (TIP, FDS, ITCH Multicast, AMD) can be
submitted via this form. 


Replatforming webpage

Information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading
System is available on the replatforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 

The site will be continuously updated.


IT Notices

We will publish updates regarding the Nordic Derivatives re-platforming via
IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to "IT Information -
Derivatives" (general project updates) and "IT Information - Genium INET Test
System Status" (test system disturbances) on our Subscription service page. 


Support

For port requests, please contact:

Member Services
E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6660


For technical questions, please contact:

Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750


For order management questions, please contact:

Trading Operations
E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7360


For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:

Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364

or

Riitta Pesiö
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6437

