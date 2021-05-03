NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System (NDTS) during Q1 2022. Trading testing in Equity Derivatives Test (EqD Test) On May 3, 2021, our test environment Equity Derivatives Test (EqD Test) will open up for testing. EqD Test will have the following availability: - Trading hours: Production hours, please see EqD Trading Re-platform Market Model for details - Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday - Extra Maintenance day: May 31, 2021 (Monday) A Known Limitations document outlining functional and other limitations currently affecting the test system is available in Member Portal where it will be updated continuously. Reference and Market Data Reference data for the EqD Test trading system can be received either via the ITCH feed, GCF TST4 or via FDS Test. Market Data is available via the ITCH feed and via GCF TST4 (TIP). For further information, please see Re-platforming webpage. Clearing and Genium INET External Test 4 (EXT4) will be connected to EqD Test as clearing instance. Clearing integration is initially limited to intraday transactions being visible in FIX, OMnet, CW1 and Q-Port. Full clearing cycle will come at a later stage. Back office users for EXT4 can be requested in Member Portal. A document named Genium INET Changes outlining the impact on clearing and Genium INET will shortly be available in Member Portal. Protocol updates for FIX, OUCH and ITCH FIX, OUCH and ITCH protocols have been updated as of May 3, 2021, and can be found in Member Portal. Project contact to Derivatives Replatforming project Customers who have not appointed and registered any project manager in our Member Portal yet, are urged to do so as soon as possible. Member Portal Administrators: Please see Member Portal "My Required Actions" with subject "Contact person for Derivatives Replatforming project" for further information. Port requests Requests for test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry, FIX Drop, GLIMPSE, ITCH Re-request) can be submitted via Member Portal. Requests for Reference and Market Data (TIP, FDS, ITCH Multicast, AMD) can be submitted via this form. Replatforming webpage Information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading System is available on the replatforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration The site will be continuously updated. IT Notices We will publish updates regarding the Nordic Derivatives re-platforming via IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to "IT Information - Derivatives" (general project updates) and "IT Information - Genium INET Test System Status" (test system disturbances) on our Subscription service page. Support For port requests, please contact: Member Services E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6660 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For order management questions, please contact: Trading Operations E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7360 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 or Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856829