Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE: HM) has applied for a drill permit for its Wilson Gold Project in Quebec. The Wilson Gold Property is located 150 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the company's Romeo gold property. Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901.

Hawkmoon has applied, through GFE Exploration and Forestry Services, of Val-d'Or Québec, for the permit to drill up to 5,000 metres in 29 diamond drill holes.

Hawkmoon intends to focus on three areas at the Wilson Property. The first is situated between the Toussaint and Midrim gold showings. The second is the bedrock geology in the nose of the large fold, which separates the Toussaint and Moneta-Porcupine South showings. The third is the old trenches at the Toussaint Showing.

The primary gold showing on Wilson is the Toussaint Showing, which is described as pale grey to beige with numerous injections of quartz veins as well as sulphide minerals and local grains of visible gold in drill core.

Two major government-maintained roads cross the property, with one of the roads continuing to the company's Romeo property. With year-round access to both properties and proximity to infrastructure, a qualified workforce and access to several local drill contractors and assay labs, Hawkmoon can easily work on both properties at the same time, thereby decreasing logistics and costs.

To earn its 100% interest in the Wilson property, Hawkmoon must pay $1 million in cash, 5 million in shares, and incur $6 million in exploration expenditures, over 5 years.

The company recently closed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of $750,000 from the placement of 7.5 million units priced at $0.10 per unit. The shares are currently trading at $0.125.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

