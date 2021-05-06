Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus to deliver high performance cylinders to Wystrach for industrial and mobility applications

Hexagon Purus has signed a contract with Wystrach GmbH, a leading systems provider for high pressure solutions, to supply Type 4, 300 bar pressure vessels at a value of approximately EUR 2.5 million (approximately NOK 25 million). The cylinders are destined for industrial and mobility applications in France and Germany.

Driving energy transformation

Hexagon Purus' Type 4 cylinders will be a part of the storage and transport solutions that are developed and manufactured by Wystrach. These will be used to transport hydrogen for industrial purposes in Europe and to expand the infrastructure for mobility projects in France.

"Whether for transport or tank systems, stationary storage or refueling solutions: we're already seeing demand for hydrogen technologies across all product categories," says Wolfgang Wolter, CEO Operations and Sales at Wystrach. "The technology is mature and field-tested. It takes pioneers in gas-technology and teammates such as Hexagon Purus to make climate-friendly hydrogen applications a part of everyday life."

"In the midst of the climate crisis, the demand for decarbonization is growing. From reducing the carbon footprint of industrial customers to decarbonizing city transport, ground-breaking work is being done in gas technology," says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. "We are pleased to team up with Wystrach to support their efforts and the efforts of their customers."

Timing

Hexagon Purus' cylinders are due to be delivered to Wystrach in the second and third quarters of 2021.





For more information, please contact:



Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @Hexagonpurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act