RE-TRANSMISSION: Viking Energy Group, Inc. CEO Discusses 2020 Corporate Achievements and 2021 Outlook in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ("Viking" or the "Company"), an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions, to discuss the Company's achievements to date from inception, an overview of the Company's portfolio of assets and the goals for the company here in 2021.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Doris describes the Company's operations and how it generates multiple revenue streams through its focus on targeting under-valued, producing oil & gas assets with long-term development prospects. Doris reviewed the history of the company to date, its strategy of organic growth and growth through acquisition and what the Company will be focused on in 2021.

The interview highlights several key strategic relationships, the resulting partnerships, the extensive experience harnessed by the key members of the management team, how that team maximizes production through enhanced recovery techniques and lower risk drilling programs resulting in increased cost-efficiencies.

"Many of our shareholders will remember that when we started, we had nothing - no assets and no revenues to speak of. Through 12 acquisitions, several financing transactions with hedge funds, commercial banks, private placements with the support of investment banks, we have been able to grow the company significantly. Now, with that foundation in place, it is time to focus on future growth and profitability" explains Doris. "Today we stand at an inflection point for the Company as we are ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience."

The full interview be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-viking-energy-group-vkin/.

About Viking Energy Group, Inc.

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on acquiring, enhancing and developing oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions. The company has assets in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas. For additional information, please visit: https://www.vikingenergygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

