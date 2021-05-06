Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Wondr Gaming Corp. (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares and warrants have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol "WDR" and "WDR.WT as of market open on May 7, 2021.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that they have agreed to team up with the Toronto Raptors' forward-centre, Chris Boucher to celebrate season three of Call of Duty®: Warzone in Canada and Chris Boucher will be live streaming the new Season 3 on May 15th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Mr. Boucher, a big fan of Call of Duty®, will stream on the Wondr Gaming Twitch channel for fans to watch!

"This is a very exciting opportunity for us to work with the Call of Duty team to celebrate Season 3 of one of my favourite games, Call of Duty: Warzone! Wondr Gaming is dedicated to working with esports teams, influencers, and professional athletes like Chris Boucher, who love gaming as much as we do. We believe that bridging the gap between esports and conventional sports is the future of gaming and campaigns such as this prove that"., said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its unique model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

For further information please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 627-8868

Email: jon@wondrgaming.com

