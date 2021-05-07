Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.05.2021 | 07:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First quarter 2021 results -3-

DJ First quarter 2021 results 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
First quarter 2021 results 
07-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
"Record earnings" 
 
Luxembourg, May 7, 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, 
Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. 
 
Highlights 
 - Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.6x in Q1 2021 compared to 1.4x in Q4 2020 
 - Steel shipments of 493 thousand tonnes in Q1 2021, 14% increase compared to steel shipments of 431 thousand tonnes 
  in Q4 2020 
 - Adj EBITDA of EUR 175 million in Q1 2021, compared to EUR 109 million in Q4 2020 
 - Net income of EUR 116 million in Q1 2021, compared to EUR 101 million in Q4 2020 
 - Basic earnings per share of EUR 1.45 in Q1 2021, compared to EUR 1.26 in Q4 2020 
 - Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 106 million in Q1 2021, compared to EUR 106 million in Q4 2020 
 - Free cash flow before dividend of EUR 58 million in Q1 2021, compared to EUR 88 million in Q4 2020 
 - Net financial debt of EUR 56 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to EUR 67 million as of December 31, 2020

Strategic initiatives 

- Leadership Journey?(R)2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 8 million in Q1 2021 - the starting quarter of the phase 4 
  program. This compares to cumulative target gains of EUR 150 million by the end of 2023 
 - Preparing for the next phase of growth in specialties: Investment in revamping the hot rolling mill for long 
  products at Imphy and re-start of the AOD converter project in Genk that was put on hold in 2019. Both projects, 
  together with the planned specialties center in Gueugnon, will further contribute to the reorientation of our 
  product portfolio towards specialties 
 - Placing the circular economy at the core of Aperam's growth strategy: On May 6, 2021, Aperam announced a strategic 
  transaction to further strengthen its cost and ESG leadership position with the signature of a Share Purchase 
  Agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie. Gmbh to acquire ELG.

Prospects 

- Adj EBITDA in Q2 2021 is expected to increase versus Q1 2021 
 - Net financial debt in Q2 2021 is expected to slightly decrease versus Q1 2021 
Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: 
 
"I am proud to report the best quarter in Aperam's history. Through the Leadership Journey(R) we adapted our flexible 
business model for capturing opportunities during the economic recovery. In Europe, volumes have notably strengthened. 
While demand relating to the refilling of the value chain will eventually fade, our order book indicates solid volumes 
and better prices in Q2. In Brazil our flexible multi-product business set a new earnings record due to strong demand, 
paired with higher prices and a strong mix. The acquisition of ELG will open a new chapter for Aperam as we invest in 
the growing recycling and circular economy business."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)     Q1 21 Q4 20 Q1 20 
Sales                          1,177 916  1,049 
Operating income                    140  118  34 
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 116  101  29 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)             1.45 1.26 0.36 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)            1.45 1.26 0.36 
 
Free cash flow before dividend             58  88  18 
Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period)      56  67  108 
 
Adj. EBITDA                       175  109  70 
Exceptional items                    -   50  - 
EBITDA                         175  159  70 
 
Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                 355  253  160 
EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                   355  369  160 
 
Steel shipments (000t)                 493  431  438

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.6x in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 1.4x in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021

Sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 28% to EUR 1,177 million compared to EUR 916 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Steel shipments increased from 431 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2020, to 493 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2021.

EBITDA increased during the quarter to EUR 175 million from EUR 159 million (including net exceptional gains of EUR 50 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognised in Brazil for EUR 65 million, partly offset by social costs and restructuring charges related to asset optimization in Europe for EUR (15) million)3 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Europe benefited from seasonally higher volumes while Brazil remained at a comparable level due to seasonal factors. Prices continued to recover from their 2020 lows. Higher raw material prices generated positive inventory valuation effects.

Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (35) million for the first quarter of 2021.

Aperam had an operating income for the first quarter of 2021 of EUR 140 million compared to an operating income of EUR 118 million for the previous quarter.

Financing income (costs), net including the FX and derivatives result for the first quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 4 million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (3) million.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2021 was EUR (28) million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 116 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 106 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 121 million. CAPEX for the first quarter was EUR (46) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 58 million.

During the first quarter of 2021, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 35 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 21 Q4 20 Q1 20 
Sales                      977  774  827 
Adjusted EBITDA                 140  89  53 
Exceptional items                -   50  - 
EBITDA                      140  139  53 
Depreciation, amortisation & impairment     (30) (34) (30) 
Operating income                 110  105  23 
Steel shipments (000t)              483  432  426 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       1,969 1,723 1,876

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 977 million for the first quarter of 2021. This represents a 26% increase compared to sales of EUR 774 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Steel shipments during the first quarter were 483 thousand tonnes, an increase of 12% compared to shipments of 432 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Volumes in Europe increased seasonally and also benefited from refilling of the industrial value chains. Brazil shipments remained at a comparable level despite Q1 being a seasonal trough quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment increased by 14% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 140 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to EUR 139 million (including EUR 64 million due to PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognised in Brazil and EUR (14) million of social costs) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Profitability was supported by higher volumes and prices and a low double-digit inventory valuation gain in Europe and a record adjusted EBITDA in Brazil due to higher prices and a stronger mix.

Depreciation and amortisation expense was EUR (30) million for the first quarter of 2021.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 110 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to an operating income of EUR 105 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Services & Solutions(1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) 
                         Q1 21 Q4 20 Q1 20 
 
Sales                      531  381  450 
Adjusted EBITDA                 45  14  9 
Exceptional items                -   1   - 
EBITDA                      45  15  9 
Depreciation & amortisation           (3)  (3)  (3) 
Operating income                 42  12  6 
Steel shipments (000t)              208  163  186 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       2,448 2,224 2,331

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 531 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 39% compared to sales of EUR 381 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, steel shipments were 208 thousand tonnes compared to 163 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had higher average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period.

The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 45 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of EUR 15 million, including EUR 1 million in Brazil due to PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods for the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA increased versus Q4 2020 due to higher volumes, higher prices and an inventory valuation gain.

Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (3) million for the first quarter of 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

DJ First quarter 2021 results -2-

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of EUR 42 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to an operating income of EUR 12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alloys & Specialties(1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q1 21 Q4 20 Q1 20 
Sales                      125  103  155 
EBITDA                      12   15   9 
Depreciation & amortisation           (2)  (2)  (3) 
Operating income                 10   13   6 
Steel shipments (000t)              7   7   9 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       17,330 15,122 16,572

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 125 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 21% compared to EUR 103 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Steel shipments were stable during the first quarter of 2021 at 7 thousand tonnes. Average steel selling prices were higher during the quarter.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 12 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to EUR 15 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in EBITDA was due to a price/cost squeeze and lower inventory valuation gains.

Depreciation and amortisation expense for the first quarter of 2021 was EUR (2) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating income of EUR 10 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to an operating income of EUR 13 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Recent developments - On February 24, 2021, Aperam announced the publication of its Annual Report 2020 (Link). - On February 25 and March 15, 2021, Aperam announced shareholding notifications by M&G plc for respectively crossing

downwards and upwards the 5% voting rights threshold with reference to Transparency Law. - On April 29, 2021, Aperam announced the publication of its "made for life" report for 2020, which constitutes

Aperam's sustainability report (Link). - On May 6, 2021, Aperam announced a strategic transaction to further strengthen its cost and ESG leadership position

with the signature of a Share Purchase Agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie. Gmbh to acquire ELG. The acquisition is

subject to customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of

2021.

New developments - On May 7, 2021, Aperam announced the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of

shareholders, to be held on June 8, 2021 without physical presence as permitted by Luxembourg law in context of the

Covid-19 outbreak. Arrangements are made to provide for the opportunity for shareholders to vote electronically and

by proxy voting and attend a virtual questions & answers session.

Investor conference call / webcast

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial performance at the following time: 

Date      New York London  Luxembourg 
Friday, 
        07:00 am 12:00 pm 01:00 pm 
May 7, 2021

Link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/aperam/20210507_1/

The dial-in numbers for the call are: France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166; USA: +1 212 999 6659; UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

The conference password is Aperam.

Contacts

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103; laurent.beauloye@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In particular, the length and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts in the sector, macroeconomic conditions and in Aperam's principal local markets may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements.

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

March 31, December 31, March 31, 
(in million of EURO) 
                                   2021   2020     2020 
ASSETS 
Cash & cash equivalents (C)                      367    358     297 
Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables           737    616     641 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets               109    151     85 
Total Current Assets & Working Capital                1,213   1,125    1,023 
 
Goodwill and intangible assets                    422    429     445 
Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets)        1,503   1,522    1,555 
Investments in associates, joint ventures and other          2     2      4 
Deferred tax assets                          87    94      126 
Other non-current assets                       78    83      70 
Total Assets (net of Trade Payables)                 3,305   3,255    3,223 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (B)       47    53      40 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities            331    317     274 
Total Current Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables)         378    370     314 
 
Long-term debt, net of current portion (A)              376    372     365 
Deferred employee benefits                      148    148     146 
Deferred tax liabilities                       112    117     124 
Other long-term liabilities                      45    44      45 
Total Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables)             1,059   1,051    994 
 
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent        2,242   2,200    2,225 
Non-controlling interest                       4     4      4 
Total Equity                             2,246   2,204    2,229 
 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (excluding Trade Payables) 3,305   3,255    3,223 
 
Net Financial Debt (D = A+B-C)                    56    67      108

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS 

Three Months Ended 
(in million of EURO)                       March 31,          March 31, 
                                      December 31, 2020 
                                 2021            2020 
Sales                               1,177   916        1,049 
Adjusted EBITDA (E = C-D)                     175    109        70 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)                    14.9%   11.9%       6.7% 
Exceptional items (D)                       -     50        - 
EBITDA (C = A-B)                         175    159        70 
EBITDA margin %                          14.9%   17.4%       6.7% 
Depreciation, amortisation & Impairment (B)            (35)   (41)       (36) 
Operating income (A)                       140    118        34

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

DJ First quarter 2021 results -3- 

Operating margin %                        11.9%   12.9%       3.2% 
Result from associates and other investments           -     (1)        - 
Financing income (costs), net                   4     42        (7) 
Income before taxes                        144    159        27 
Income tax (expense) benefit                   (28)   (58)       2 
Effective tax rate %                       19.5%   35.8%       (8.0)% 
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent      116    101        29 
 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)                  1.45   1.26       0.36 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)                 1.45   1.26       0.36 
 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands)     79,895  79,895      79,816 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 80,203  80,204      80,076

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

Three Months Ended 
(in million of EURO)                     March 31,          March 31, 
                                    December 31, 2020 
                               2021            2020 
Operating income                       140    118        34 
Depreciation, amortisation & Impairment           35    41        36 
Change in working capital                  (121)   (6)        (21) 
Income tax paid                       (2)    (1)        (3) 
Interest paid, (net)                     (2)    (1)        (1) 
Other operating activities (net)               56    (45)       18 
Net cash provided by operating activities (A)        106    106        63 
Purchase of PPE, intangible and biological assets (CAPEX)  (46)   (19)       (45) 
Other investing activities (net)               (2)    1         - 
Net cash used in investing activities (B)          (48)   (18)       (45) 
Proceeds (payments) from payable to banks and long term debt (6)    (29)       (45) 
Dividends paid                        (35)   (35)       (32) 
Other financing activities (net)               (3)    (2)        (2) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (44)   (66)       (79) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash           (5)    1         (17) 
Change in cash and cash equivalent              9     23        (78) 
 
Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back (C = A+B) 58    88        18

Appendix 1a - Health & Safety statistics 

Three Months Ended 
Health & Safety Statistics March 31, December 31, September 30, 
              2021   2020     2020 
Frequency Rate       2.6    1.4     1.9

Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Appendix 1b - Key operational and financial information 

Quarter Ending         Stainless & Electrical  Services &     Alloys &      Others & 
                Steel           Solutions     Specialties    Eliminations    Total 
March 31, 2021 
Operational information 
Steel Shipment (000t)      483            208        7         (205)       493 
Average steel selling price   1,969           2,448       17,330                2,325 
(EUR/t) 
 
Financial information (EURm) 
Sales              977            531        125        (456)       1,177 
EBITDA             140            45         12         (22)        175 
Depreciation & Amortisation   (30)           (3)        (2)        -         (35) 
Operating income / (loss)    110            42         10         (22)        140 
Quarter Ending          Stainless & Electrical  Services &    Alloys &     Others & 
                 Steel          Solutions     Specialties    Eliminations    Total 
December 31, 2020 
Operational information 
Steel Shipment (000t)       432           163        7         (171)       431 
Average steel selling price (EUR/ 1,723          2,224       15,122                2,049 
t) 
 
Financial information (EURm) 
Sales               774           381        103        (342)       916 
Adjusted EBITDA          89            14        15        (9)        109 
Exceptional items         50            1         -         (1)        50 
EBITDA              139           15        15        (10)        159 
Depreciation, amortisation &   (34)           (3)        (2)        (2)        (41) 
impairment 
Operating income / (loss)     105           12        13        (12)        118

Appendix 2 - Terms and definitions

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

Adjusted EBITDA: operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses and exceptional items.

Adjusted EBITDA/tonne: calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.

Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.

Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

CAPEX: relates to capital expenditures and is defined as purchase of tangible assets, intangible assets and biological assets.

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses.

EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.

Exceptional items: consists of (i) inventory write-downs equal to or exceeding 10% of total related inventories values before write-down at the considered quarter end (ii) restructuring (charges)/gains equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter, (iii) capital (loss)/gain on asset disposals equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter or (iv) other non-recurring items equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter.

Financing income (costs): Net interest expense, other net financing costs and foreign exchange and derivative results.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back: net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

Gross financial debt: long-term debt plus short-term debt.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalent and undrawn credit lines.

LTI frequency rate: Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Net financial debt: long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net financial debt/EBITDA or Gearing: Refers to Net financial debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA calculation.

Shipments: information at segment and group level eliminates inter-segment shipments (which are primarily between Stainless & Electrical Steel and Services & Solutions) and intra-segment shipments, respectively.

Working capital: trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade accounts payable. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 The financial information in this press release and Appendix 1 has been prepared in accordance with the measurement and recognition criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted in the European Union. While the interim financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Unless otherwise noted the numbers and information in the press release have not been audited. The financial information and certain other information presented in a number of tables in this press release have been rounded to the nearest whole number or the nearest decimal. Therefore, the sum of the numbers in a column may not conform exactly to the total figure given for that column. In addition, certain percentages presented in the tables in this press release reflect calculations based upon the underlying information prior to rounding and, accordingly, may not conform exactly to the percentages that would be derived if the relevant calculations were based upon the rounded numbers. This press release also includes Alternative Performance Measures ("APM" hereafter). The Company believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance the understanding of its financial position and provides additional information to investors and management with respect to the Company's financial performance, capital structure and credit assessment. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with and not as an alternative for, Aperam's financial information prepared

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.