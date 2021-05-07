Fixed Income: Nasdaq Nordic has updated Order Record Keeping guidelines: Identification of Natural Persons

Nasdaq Nordic* has updated its Order Record Keeping guidelines for all Nordic and Baltic venues and clarified rules for identification of Natural Persons (version 2.1, effective date May 7, 2021). Related information has been provided by Nasdaq Nordic to Members via Member Portal earlier; Members should review their reporting of Client IDs in order to ensure compliance with the applicable rules and regulations. Members can update their short/long code mappings in Nasdaq's Member Portal: http://memberportal.nasdaq.com/ The updated Nasdaq Nordic Order Record Keeping guidelines can be found here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/order-record-keeping Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- * "Nasdaq Nordic" refers to, for the purposes of this notice, either each individually or all together, to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Oslo ASA and Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Baltic. Nasdaq Baltic respectively includes Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. For further information please contact: Trading Operations tradingoperations@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 7360 Operator operator@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6410