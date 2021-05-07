Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (FSE: 8BX1) has released additional high-grade silver drill results from its exploration program at its wholly owned Langis Mine Project. The past producing Langis Mine is located 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, just north of the northern end of Lake Temiskaming. The Langis Mine produced 10.6 million ounces of silver at 25 ounces per ton silver and 358,340 pounds of cobalt.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Brixton" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70bCZysuZ5o

Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30 to 50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product. The silver mineralization at Langis occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill. It can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold.

The fall/winter 2020-2021 program consisted of a total of 18,453 metres of NQ core over 163 holes. Today's results are from the last 14 unreleased holes, LM-21-240 to LM-21-253, which were focused in the Shaft 6 area. Highlights include hole LM-21-242 with 3 metres of 1,341 g/t Silver, 0.06% Cobalt from 128 metres in depth, which included 1 metre of 2,060 g/t Silver and 0.06% Cobalt. Hole LM-21-245 returned 24 metres of 187 g/t Silver and 0.02% Cobalt from 131 metres in depth, which included 10 metres of 356 g/t Silver and 0.02% Cobalt, which further included 2 metres of 1,077 g/t Silver and 0.04% Cobalt.

Hole LM-21-233 was previously released, but now includes assays for zinc and nickel. Highlights from this hole are the 68 metres of 14.3 g/t silver, 0.12% nickel, 0.01% cobalt and 0.01% zinc, which included 6 metres of 78 g/t silver, 0.23% nickel, 0.02% cobalt and 0.01% zinc.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: "The recent fall/winter program was very successful in identifying new silver bonanza zones near the old workings and was highlighted by broad zones of silver-cobalt mineralization. We are in the process of modelling these results to further define next steps for the project with a primary goal of moving a number of targets into a maiden resource category. The nickel mineralization appears to be wide open and we believe it warrants further exploration."

Christina Anstey, VP of Exploration, added: "We are encouraged by the continuous occurrences of high-grade silver and cobalt intercepts at Langis. Additionally, recent drilling has identified a significant nickel anomaly for which further work is needed to determine the full extent of the nickel potential. While nickel is known to occur in the Cobalt Camp, limited exploration has focused on it. Future plans may include targeting zones of potential high-grade nickel during the next phase of drilling."

In addition to the Langis project, the company is advancing three other wholly owned exploration projects toward feasibility. Its flagship Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project is a district-scale exploration opportunity located in the northern tip of the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia, its Atlin Goldfields Project is an early stage gold exploration play, and Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana is now under a joint venture with High Power Exploration.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BrixtonMetals.com, contact Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, at 604-630-9707 or email info@BrixtonMetals.com. Investor relations is handled by Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations, who can be reached at 604-630-9707 or by email at mitchell.smith@BrixtonMetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83257