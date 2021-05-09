Frequentis: Frequentis, supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, acquires Orthogon, supplier of air traffic optimisation solutions. "We are delighted that we could close the acquisition of Orthogon faster than expected. Orthogon's solutions extend our range of integrated air traffic management solutions," says Frequentis' CEO Norbert Haslacher. "Together, we can now offer our customers an even more extensive range of products with higher performance and increased digitalisation level." Orthogon, which is based in Bremen, Germany, has been operating successfully in the air traffic control market for around 30 years. In future, it will trade as Frequentis Orthogon GmbH.Frequentis: weekly performance: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...