Lenzing: Fibers producer Lenzing Group had a clearly positive revenue and earnings development in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue rose by 4.9 percent to Euro 489.3 mn in the first quarter of 2021. This is mainly attributable to a strong increase in demand from China and the resulting higher viscose prices. The focus on wood-based specialty fibers had a positive impact on revenue development; the share of specialty fibers in fiber revenue rose from 72.2 percent to 72.6 percent. The negative impact of more unfavorable currency effects was consequently more than offset. The earnings development essentially reflects the increase in revenue. The continued focus on structural earnings improvements in all regions reinforced this positive effect. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, ...

